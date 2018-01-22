Giants hire Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as new head coach

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has been hired as the New York Giants head coach.

In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Minneapolis. One of the reasons the Vikings have blossomed into a Super Bowl contender this season is the influence of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who has become a hot candidate for several open head coach vacancies around the league. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, left, reacts on the bench beside offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles hugs Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagle won 38-7 to advance to Super Bolw LII. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Minneapolis. One of the reasons the Vikings have blossomed into a Super Bowl contender this season is the influence of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who has become a hot candidate for several open head coach vacancies around the league. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has been hired as the New York Giants head coach.

The Giants announced the hiring late Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Shurmur and the Vikings were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game.

The 52-year-old Shurmur replaces Ben McAdoo, who was fired in early December with the team mired with a 2-10 record and owners and fans upset with his handling of the benching of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo took over for the final four games and posted a 1-3 record.

Shurmur was one of six candidates to interview for the job. He returns to the head coaching ranks for the first time since leading the Cleveland Browns in 2011-12.

Shurmur takes over a troubled team that posted a 3-13 record a year after making the playoffs.