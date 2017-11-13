How to watch Dolphins at Panthers ‘MNF’ on TV in Las Vegas

Week 10 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with the Miami Dolphins visiting the Carolina Panthers for “Monday Night Football.”

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leads a huddle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 17-3. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Week 10 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with the Miami Dolphins visiting the Carolina Panthers for “Monday Night Football.”

The Dolphins (4-4) enter the game on a two-game losing skid with losses to the Ravens (40-0) and Raiders (27-24) in the last two weeks.

The Panthers enter the matchup on a two-game winning streak. The Panthers put away the Buccaneers (17-3) in Week 8 and the Falcons (20-17) in Week 9.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: Dolphins at Panthers

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Panthers -9; total 38