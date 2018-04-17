NFL player takes Alabama teen to prom for special-needs students

A special-needs student had a one-of-a-kind prom date when an NFL player returned to his home county in Alabama to take her to the dance.

This photo taken April 13, 2018 by Kristi Martin, shows her daughter Lindsey Preston, next to NFL player Don Jones at Preston's prom in Moulton, Ala. Jones a defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers, took Preston, who has Down Syndrome to the county-wide event for high school students with special needs. (Kristi Martin via AP)

This photo taken April 13, 2018 by Kristi Martin, shows her daughter Lindsey Preston, next to NFL player Don Jones at Preston's prom in Moulton, Ala. Jones a defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers, too, to the county-wide event for high school students with special needs. (Kristi Martin via AP)

MOULTON, Ala. — A special-needs student had a one-of-a-kind prom date when an NFL player returned to his home county in Alabama to take her to the dance.

Don Jones is a 27-year-old defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers who is from Lawrence County. He tells WBRC-TV it was a “blessing” to go to the prom Friday night with 18-year-old Lindsey Preston, who has Down syndrome.

Jones is a family friend. His mother taught Preston in elementary school.

Preston’s mom, Kristi Martin, tells The Associated Press that Jones danced with all the students and “made everybody feel special.”

Jones played at Arkansas State before going pro. He has played for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.