Review-Journal’s NFL rankings

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi (36) scores a touchdown over Denver Broncos' Darian Stewart (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, instructs New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) rushes against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gets set to run a play against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right, celebrates with center Maurkice Pouncey (53) his pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who then ran 97-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Denver Broncos' Demaryius Thomas (88) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles' Nigel Bradham (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Denver Broncos' Demaryius Thomas (88) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson (21), Corey Graham (24) break up a pass for Denver Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie (84) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, and head coach Doug Pederson talk during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Eagles 8-1 (1). There’s no stopping this Eagles offense. Carson Wentz is playing like an MVP, and the rushing attack now features three stud running backs. Get excited, Philly.

2. Patriots 6-2 (3). Tom Brady and the Patriots come back from a bye week to play the Broncos.

3. Steelers 6-2 (4). The surging Steelers return from a bye week to face the Colts.

4. Rams 6-2 (8). Yes, the Rams’ offense is on fire, but the defense is starting to catch up to make them a complete team. Los Angeles has held teams to 17 points or fewer in the past four games.

5. Vikings 6-2 (6). Teddy Bridgewater or Case Keenum? Minnesota has a big decision to make soon.

6. Saints 6-2 (7). The hype is high on the Saints, but are they true contenders? They defeated the Buccaneers, Bears, Packers and Dolphins during their six-game winning streak.

7. Chiefs 6-3 (2). Kansas City has lost three of four after starting 5-0. Are the Chiefs this year’s 2015 Falcons and 2016 Vikings? Both teams started 5-0 and missed the playoffs.

8. Seahawks 5-3 (5). Anyone care that the Seahawks lost to the Redskins? Seattle always finds a way into the postseason.

9. Cowboys 5-3 (14). The Cowboys’ offense is starting to reach top form. They’ll push the Eagles down the stretch.

10. Titans 5-3 (11). The smash-mouth Titans of 2016 aren’t back, but they continue to win.

11. Jaguars 5-3 (13). Leonard Fournette gets benched. Jaguars still win. Starting to believe.

12. Panthers 6-3 (12). Can the Panthers just let Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey run the option? Enough with the screen passes. Run the ball.

13. Bills 5-3 (9). I guess the Bills don’t want to end their playoff drought. That Jets loss will sting for a while.

14. Falcons 4-4 (10). Starting to give up on the Falcons. How did Julio Jones drop that wide-open pass in the end zone?

15. Redskins 4-4 (21). Gutsy performance by a banged-up Redskins squad to beat the Seahawks in Seattle.

16. Lions 4-4 (17). Detroit kept its wild-card hopes alive with a much-needed win over Green Bay.

17. Cardinals 4-4 (24). Adrian Peterson got 37 carries against the Niners. The Cardinals have no other options.

18. Raiders 4-5 (22). Who are these Raiders? They look so mediocre, but their playoff hopes are still alive.

19. Broncos 3-5 (15). The once mighty Broncos defense gave up a 50-burger to the Eagles.

20. Texans 3-5 (16). Let’s remember the fun Deshaun Watson connections with Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins. Sigh.

21. Dolphins 4-4 (18). Jay Cutler completed his first 10 passes against the Raiders. Glass half full.

22. Packers 4-4 (19). Might be time to give up on Brett Hundley and the Packers.

23. Chargers 3-5 (23). The Chargers return from a bye week to face the Jaguars on the road.

24. Ravens 4-5 (20). Baltimore can make any game ugly and boring.

25. Jets 4-5 (25). Gang Green brought the Bills back to reality.

26. Bengals 3-5 (26). A.J. Green went Georges St. Pierre on Jalen Ramsey. I don’t blame him. The Bengals are a mess.

27. Bears 3-5 (27). Chicago returns from a bye week to host Green Bay.

28. Buccaneers 2-6 (28). Mike Evans got so mad about his pitiful 13-yard receiving performance against Marshon Lattimore, he decided to take a cheap shot on the Saints cornerback. Enjoy that one-game suspension.

29. Colts 3-6 (30). The Colts got a nice win over Tom Savage and the Texans. Big whoop.

30. Giants 1-7 (29). Ben McAdoo is on the hot seat, but he is really to blame for this failed season? The Giants’ front office never fixed the offensive line and ground game. Might be time to clean house in New York.

31. 49ers 0-9 (31). C.J. Beathard took a beating against the Cardinals. Will the Niners put Jimmy Garoppolo under center with that atrocious offensive line?

32. Browns 0-8 (32). The Browns return to their quest for 0-16 after a bye week.

Gilbert Manzano covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.