Raiders unveil Kids Construction Zone at DISCOVERY Children’s Museum

Kelly Galicia, 8, from left, Ashley Santos, 9, and Jacqueline Romero, 8, build the stadium at the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners, 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School and Raiders executives were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Daniel Sumo, 9, builds the stadium at the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners and 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School, Raiders executives were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Khaled Loyo, 8, plays with a crane at the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners, 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School and Raiders executives were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Ben Estrada, 9, left, and Lorenzo White, 8, play with air hoses at the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners, 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School and Raiders executives were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Cesar Torres, 8, points to his drawing on the wall at the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners, 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School and Raiders executives were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Wendy Carranco, 5, left, and Ricardo Brown, 9, build the stadium at the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners, 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School and Raiders executives were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Wendy Carranco, 5, builds the stadium at the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners, 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School and Raiders executives were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Marc Badain, the president of the Raiders, right, poses with Wendy Carranco, 5, and her father Omar Gervacio during the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners, 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School and Raiders executives were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners, from left, Wendy Carranco, 5, Jasmine Voss, 7, Lillian Allison, 8, Guadalupe Galicia, 9, Jaxton Hamilton, 10, and Dylon Frederick, 10, pose with their winning drawings at the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Marc Badain, the president of the Raiders, during the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners and 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students wait for the opening of the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners, 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School and Raiders executives were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Eight-year-old Lillian Allison, right, poses with her winning shovel drawing for her mother Katie Minor at the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Groundbreaking exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Wednesday, May, 16, 2018. Posing at rear is fellow drawing winner Jasmine Voss, 7. Six Clark County School District grand prize drawing winners, 120 third grade students from Gene Ward Elementary School and Raiders executives were on hand for the event. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Raiders partnered with the ECO City Gallery at DISCOVERY Children’s Museum to unveil a Kids Construction Zone exhibit on Wednesday.

The informative exhibit is a replica of the stadium the Raiders are building for the NFL team that is expected to open for the 2020 season.

“It’s phenomenal way to display the project and let the kids understand the jobs associated with it and some of the opportunities it’s going to provide for the community,” said Marc Badain, the president of the Raiders.

Clark County School District elementary students who won the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Drawing contest participated in the exhibit groundbreaking at DISCOVERY Children’s Museum and had their artwork displayed. The third grade class from Gene Ward Elementary School were the first visitors to see the Raiders’ construction zone.

The Raiders announced that the team will cover the full expenses for third grade students at Title I schools to see the exhibit at the downtown museum.

“The biggest problem they have right now is getting enough chaperons,” Badain said. “It gets expensive along with cost of transportation. We wanted to make sure we get as many schools that can participate to get down here and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.