Raiders bolster special teams, sign LB Kyle Wilber

Rich Bisaccia will spend the coming months determining which Raiders players he is comfortable relying upon to fill core roles on his special-teams units in 2018.

Kyle Wilber warms up before an NFL football game. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

He is certain of at least two.

The team’s new special teams coordinator reunited Saturday morning with his second ex-player in three days. Linebacker Kyle Wilber signed a contract, the Raiders announced, after fullback Derek Smith did the same Thursday.

The club also formalized Friday’s reported signing of former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Tank Carradine.

Wilber and Smith saw heavy work under Bisaccia with the Dallas Cowboys. In 2017, Wilber took 351 reps on special teams. Smith handled 259.

Wilber played 39 defensive snaps last season by comparison.

But he does offer the Raiders experience there with 16 starts over 89 games in his six seasons for Dallas. All told, he has recorded 99 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles and five passes defended.

Since free agency opened Wednesday, the Raiders have signed five defenders: linebacker Tahir Whitehead, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, safety Marcus Gilchrist, Wilber and Carradine. Cornerback Shareece Wright said Friday that he’ll be signing with the Raiders, but that move has yet to be formalized.

The Raiders also have re-signed tight end Lee Smith and signed wide receiver Jordy Nelson, running back Doug Martin, tight end Derek Carrier, Smith, long snapper Andrew DePaola and backup punter Colby Wadman.

Before free agency, Oakland re-signed nose tackle Justin Ellis and added wide receiver Griff Whalen.

