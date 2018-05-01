Raiders OL Vadal Alexander receives 4-game suspension

Raiders offensive lineman Vadal Alexander will miss the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Tuesday.

Alexander will be suspended without pay and is eligible to return to the Raiders’ active roster Oct. 1.

The 2016 seventh-round pick from Louisiana State was expected to compete for the starting position at right tackle.

With this setback, Alexander might not see the field often in 2018 after the Raiders drafted offensive tackles Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker last week and signed veteran tackle Breno Giacomini during free agency.

Alexander, also listed as an offensive guard, will be allowed to participate in offseason practices and preseason games. He started four games in 2017.

The Raiders first four games are against the Rams, Broncos, Dolphins and Browns.

