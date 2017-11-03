Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon course, venue details finalized

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has finalized its route and change of concert venue for next weekend’s race, according to routes posted Thursday night its website.

The start line was moved a mile north from in front of the Mandalay Bay to in front of New York-New York, while the concert was moved from Las Vegas Village — the site of last month’s mass shooting — to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, across from the SLS.

From New York-New York, marathon runners will head down past the “Welcome to Las Vegas sign,” and back up the Strip into downtown before concluding the race near the Mirage.

The Nov. 12 marathon and half-marathon will start at 4:30 p.m. preceded by the 10K race, which will start at 3:55 p.m.

The annual concert will be held on Nov. 11 instead of Nov. 12 while the headliner — the Goo Goo Dolls — remains the same. The concert is scheduled for 7:30-8:45 p.m. following the conclusion of the 5K race, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Entry is free for runners and their friends and families.

“Our goal was to keep as much of our race weekend experience the same following the changes to the start line,” Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series President Josh Furlow said. “By moving to a new night and different venue, all runners, friends and families will be able to attend the concert and celebrate ahead of the big race on Sunday.”

