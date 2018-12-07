2018 NFR Las Vegas schedule — Dec. 7

Here’s the Friday schedule of events for NFR in Las Vegas.

Tyler Jackson, left, livestock crew from Salem, Ark., feeds saddle horses on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the UNLV Intramural Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

FRIDAY

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

— 9 a.m.: All In Barrel Race, Race 1 Qualifying Round 2, Orleans Arena. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.LVBarrelRace.com.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls, at Wrangler Rodeo Arena within the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding.

— 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: South Point Western Gift Show, South Point Exhibit Hall. Free admission, open to the public.

— 9 a.m.: Stace Smith World Bronc Futurity Finale, South Point Arena & Equestrian Center. Finale starts at 10 a.m., featuring top 4- and 5-year-old saddle bronc horses in North America. Video sale (in arena) to immediately follow the Futurity. Tickets required, available at South Point Box Office, 702-797-8055 or southpointarena.com.

— 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show, Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. Free admission, open to the public.

— 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Country Christmas, Sands Expo. Free admission, open to the public.

— 11:15 a.m.: Miss Rodeo America Pageant, Fashion Show Luncheon. Tropicana, Trinidad 1-3. Luncheon starts 11:30 a.m., Fashion Show noon-2 p.m. Ticket required. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on PAGEANT.

— Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Barrel Racers. Golden Nugget, The Grand Foyer. Free admission, open to the public. First come, first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

— 1:15-2 p.m.: Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ It Country, hosted by Andy Griggs. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— 2 p.m.: Feek’s Vision Documentary, Orleans Hotel & Casino Showroom. Invitation only. Subsequent public viewings, with free admission, to be held Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 2:15-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

— 6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem

— 7 p.m.: Second go-round

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

— 5 p.m.: Rump’s Rodeo Party hosted by Justin Rumford. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Honky Tonk Saloon. Free admission, open to the public, 21 and older. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 6-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6 p.m.-midnight: Silverton Casino Presents Cowboys & Indians After Parties, hosted by Justin Frazell. Veil Pavilion, inside Silverton Casino Hotel. All-ages viewing party, followed by live band. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.silvertoncasino.com/entertainment/nfr.

— 6:30 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas Conference Center. Live viewing party, followed by Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball. Free admission, open to the public.

— 6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2018, at The Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. For more information, visit www.Mirage.com/NFR.

— 7 p.m.-2 a.m.: Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island. Live entertainment and drink specials nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.TreasureIsland.com.

— 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand, near the sports book. Live entertainment, featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Buckin’ Bash hosted by Justin Rumford. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live music, dancing, special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public, 21 and older. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 10:30-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver and Dan Miller. The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Honky Tonk Saloon. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

— 11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations, hosted by Flint Rasmussen and Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Aaron Watson (tonight-Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 14); Sierra Black (Dec. 15).

CONCERTS

— Florida Georgia Line, Planet Hollywood, Zappos Theater, 866-919-7472, www.caesars.com/planet-hollywood

— Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace, The Colosseum, 888-929-7849 www.caesarspalace.com

— Britt Stokes, The Mirage, Parlor Room, 800-374-9000, mirage.com/NFR

— Aaron Watson, South Point, 866-791-7626, southpointcasino.com

— Ned LeDoux, Silverton, Veil Pavilion, 702-263-7777, silvertoncasino.com

— Scotty Alexander, Treasure Island, Gilley’s, 702-894-7111, treasureisland.com

— Tyler Farr, The Mirage Race & Sports Book, 800-374-9000, mirage.com/NFR

— Chad Prather, Treasure Island, 866-712-9308

— Tanya Tucker, Golden Nugget, The Showroom, 866.946.5336, goldennugget.com

— Turnpike Troubadors with Corb Lund, Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, 830-885-5112, GetYourHooey.com/Party

— George Strait, T-Mobile Arena, 702-692-1600, t-mobilearena.com

— Ron White, The Mirage, Terry Fator Theater, 800-963-9634, Mirage.com

— Brett Rigby Band, Sam’s Town, Roxy’s Honky Tonk, 702-456-7777, samstownlv.com

— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone, 877-880-0880, mgmgrand.com/NFR

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre, 877-880-0880, mgmgrand.com/NFR