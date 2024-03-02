55°F
National Finals Rodeo

3-time NFR team roper dies at age 30

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Competitors gather in the arena as the fans applaud at the start of the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Quinn Kesler, who qualified three times for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, died Monday at age 30.

No cause of death was given. Multiple reports said Kesler’s death resulted from an accident.

Kesler, a team roper from Holden, Utah, qualified for the NFR in 2016, 2018 and 2021. He finished eighth in the world standings in 2016, winning two go-rounds, 15th in 2018 and 13th in 2021.

Kesler, one of only 10 cowboys to qualify for the NFR as a header and heeler, had career earnings of $615,325.

