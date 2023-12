The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 10th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Check out the action here.

Rocker Steiner rides Nite Faded in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dirk Tavenner struggles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The American flag is presented as the National Anthem is played during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silk performers entertain the fans during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitors tip their hats to the fans after being introduced during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans hold signs for their favorite competitors during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Richmond Champion rides Yipee Kibitz in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mason Clements rides Virgil in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jayco Roper rides Renovo Night Gazer in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Straight Ringer attempts to leave the chute early in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tim O'Connell rides Bill Fick Top Notch in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tim O'Connell is grateful after another successful ride in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keenan Hayes rides Straight Ringer in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keenan Hayes celebrates his PRCA World Championship in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keenan Hayes celebrates his PRCA World Championship with an award and saddle in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Don Payne works to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dakota Eldridge works to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Will Lummus thanks the fans in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ty Erickson struggles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bridger Anderson gets down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Waguespack struggles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Waguespack lands atop his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Waguespack works to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Waguespack takes down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Waguespack iso pumped up after taking down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stan Branco battles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Don Payne collects a trophy and saddle after winning the overall aggregate in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

