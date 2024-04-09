National Finals Rodeo will be held in Vegas for many years to come

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved an extension to its contract with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Colter Todd ropes the back legs the calf during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved an 11-year extension to its contract with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association guaranteeing the city will host the Super Bowl of rodeo through 2035.

The board unanimously approved spending $33 million — $3 million per year — beginning in 2025 to sponsor the National Finals Rodeo that occurs at the Thomas & Mack Center every December.

The board also approved spending an additional $500,000 for this year’s rodeo to market Las Vegas at many of the 650 rodeos in 44 states and four Canadian provinces leading up to the finals to encourage rodeo fans to come to Las Vegas for NFR.

