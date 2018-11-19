2018 NFR schedule of events in Las Vegas

Here is the full schedule of events for the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

MULTI-DAY EVENTS

ALL IN Barrel Race

• December 6 — 16

• Start times vary by day

• Orleans Arena

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

• For more information, visit www.LVBarrelRace.com

South Point Western Gift Show

• Open daily December 6 — 16

• 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

• South Point Exhibit Hall and Boot Barn Concourse

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

• Open daily Dec. 6-15

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

• **Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show

• Open daily December 6 — 15

• 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Mandalay Bay

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Country Christmas

• Open daily December 6 — 16

• 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Sands Expo

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2

Miss Rodeo America — Contestant Official Introductions

• 9:45 a.m. — Doors open to the public

• 10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. — Official introductions and visit with Miss Rodeo America

• Tropicana Las Vegas

• Montecristo 1-4

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

MONDAY, DECEMBER 3

Miss Rodeo America — Horsemanship Competition

• 9:30 a.m. — Doors open to the public

• 9:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.

• South Point Arena & Equestrian Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

PRCA National Convention Registration

• Noon — 4 p.m.

• South Point Convention Area

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4

PRCA National Convention Registration

• 7 a.m. — 4 p.m.

• South Point Convention Area

PRCA Vision and Direction Update

• 8 a.m. — 10 a.m.

• South Point Ballroom

PRCA National Convention Contract Personnel Trade Show & JCCF Silent Auction

• 12:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

• South Point Exhibit Hall

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5

PRCA National Convention Registration

• 7 a.m. — 4 p.m.

• South Point Convention Area

Miss Rodeo America – Public Speaking/Extemporaneous Speeches

• 7:45 a.m. — Doors Open

• 8 a.m. — 10 a.m. — Speeches/Public Speaking

• Tropicana Las Vegas

• Cohiba 5

• Ticket Required

• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on PAGEANT

PRCA National Convention Contract Personnel Trade Show & JCCF Silent Auction

• 12:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

• 12:30 p.m. — JCCF Silent Auction

• 3 p.m. — JCCF Auction Ends & Check-Out

• South Point Exhibit Hall

• Convention Attendees Only

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

PRCA National Convention Registration

• 8 a.m. — Noon

• South Point Convention Area

2018 Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse & Bull Sale

• Doors open at 8 a.m.

• 9 a.m. — Noon — World Futurity Association

• South Point Arena & Equestrian Center

• To benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame

• Ticket Required

• Tickets available at South Point Box Office 702-797-8055 or www.southpointarena.com

PRCA National Convention Contract Personnel Trade Show

• 9 a.m. — Noon

• South Point Exhibit Hall

• Open to the Public

Junior NFR presented by YETI

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc

Miss Rodeo America PRCA Luncheon

• Doors open at 11 a.m.

• 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m.

• Tropicana Las Vegas

• Cohiba 5

• Ticket required

• WNFR Luncheon w/Stock Contractors, Rodeo Committees, Rodeo Impromptu Questions by MRAP Contestants

• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on PAGEANT

WPRA Star Celebration

• 11:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.

• South Point Grand Ballroom

• Ticket required – Contact the WPRA office at 719-447-4627 for details

PRCA Permit Holder of the Year Challenge

• Noon — Permit Member of the Year Challenge with live bucking horse sale

• South Point Arena & Equestrian Center

• Ticket required

• Tickets available at South Point Box Office 702-797-8055 or southpointarena.com

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

• Noon — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs

• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler

• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

Junior NFR presented by YETI

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc

Stace Smith World Bronc Futurity Finale

• Doors open at 9 a.m.

• 10 a.m. — Finale starts; Featuring top 4 & 5 year saddle bronc horses in North America

• Video sale (in arena) to immediately follow the Futurity

• South Point Arena & Equestrian Center

• Ticket Required

• Tickets available at South Point Box Office 702-797-8055 or www.southpointarena.com

Miss Rodeo America Pageant – Fashion Show Luncheon

• 11:15 a.m. — Doors open

• 11:30 a.m. — noon — Fashion Show Luncheon

• Noon — 2 p.m. — Fashion Show

• Tropicana Las Vegas

• Tropicana Theater

• Ticket Required

• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on PAGEANT

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

• Noon — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Barrel Racers

• Noon — 2 p.m.

• Golden Nugget — The Grand Foyer

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs

• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Feek’s Vision Documentary

• 2 p.m.

• Orleans Showroom

• Preview will be invitation only

• Subsequent viewings for the public will be held 12/9, 12/12 and 12/13 at 2 p.m.

• Free admission for the 12/9, 12/12 and 12/13 viewings

Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler

• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

World Series of Team Roping

• December 8 — 16

• South Point Arena & Equestrian Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Junior NFR presented by YETI

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc

Bob Tallman Wrangler NFR Charity Bowling Tournament

• 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

• Gold Coast Hotel & Casino — Bowling Center

• To support the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund and Speedway Children’s Charities

• Bowling, silent auction and more!

• Free Admission / Fee required to bowl (teams and individuals welcome)

• For more information, contact Paulette Anderson at 702-632-8242

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

• Noon — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Tie-Down Ropers

• Noon — 2 p.m.

• MGM Grand (Main Lobby)

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs

• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler

• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade

• 2:30 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• MRA Contestants to showcase new trends in Western fashion

• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com

Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation Auction

• 3 p.m. — 5 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas — Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

Junior NFR presented by YETI

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc

Miss Rodeo America Pageant — Coronation Performance presented by Las Vegas Events

• 10 a.m. — Doors open

• 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

• Tropicana Las Vegas

• Tropicana Theater

• Ticket Required

• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on PAGEANT

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

• Noon — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs

• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler

• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Fellowship of Christian Cowboys Public Church Service

• 3:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

MONDAY, DECEMBER 10

Junior NFR presented by YETI

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc

Exceptional Rodeo presented by NV Energy

• 10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

• Noon — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Team Ropers

• Noon — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas — Rodeo Way

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs

• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler

• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Junior NFR presented by YETI

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down and Breakaway

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

• Noon — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Steer Wrestlers

• Noon — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas — Rodeo Way

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs

• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler

• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Junior NFR presented by YETI

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down and Breakaway

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

• Noon — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Bull Riders

• Noon — 2 p.m.

• Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que (inside Treasure Island)

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs

• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler

• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13

Junior NFR presented by YETI

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down and Breakaway

World of Rodeo Reunion — Gold Card Gathering

• December 13 — Pre-registration from 9 a.m. — noon at front entry; followed by Visitation and Rodeo Conference

• December 14 — Mardi Gras Ballroom — Registration from 9 — 10 a.m.; Visitation at 10 a.m.; Luncheon at noon followed by Live Auction and Presentations

• Orleans Hotel & Casino

• Ticket Required

• For tickets and information, call Larry Jordan at 406-223-6503 or visit www.WorldofRodeoReunion.com

31st Annual Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon

• 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

• South Point Grand Ballroom

• Hosted by the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa

• Proceeds to benefit The Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund

• For more information, contact Julie Jutten at 719-337-1471 or Tracy Hedeman at 817-925-5212 or purchase online

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

• Noon — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Bareback Riders

• Noon — 2 p.m.

• New York-New York Hotel & Casino — (The Bar at Times Square)

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs

• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler

• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

32nd Annual Spurs & Spikes Golf Tournament

• 8 a.m. — Registration and breakfast

• 9 a.m. — Shotgun start

• Awards luncheon following tournament

• Bali Hai Golf Club (5160 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

• To purchase a team, please call 719-528-4732

Junior NFR presented by YETI

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down and Breakaway

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

• Noon — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Saddle Bronc Riders

• Noon — 2 p.m.

• Harrah’s — Toby Keith’s I Love this Bar & Grill

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs

• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler

• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

Junior NFR presented by YETI

• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo

• Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down and Breakaway

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

• Noon — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs

• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler

• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls

• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON

• Free Admission/Open to the Public