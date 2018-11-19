2018 NFR schedule of events in Las Vegas

Here is the full schedule of events for the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas:
MULTI-DAY EVENTS
ALL IN Barrel Race
• December 6 — 16
• Start times vary by day
• Orleans Arena
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
• For more information, visit www.LVBarrelRace.com
South Point Western Gift Show
• Open daily December 6 — 16
• 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.
• South Point Exhibit Hall and Boot Barn Concourse
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
• Open daily Dec. 6-15
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
• **Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show
• Open daily December 6 — 15
• 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Mandalay Bay
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Country Christmas
• Open daily December 6 — 16
• 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Sands Expo
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2
Miss Rodeo America — Contestant Official Introductions
• 9:45 a.m. — Doors open to the public
• 10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. — Official introductions and visit with Miss Rodeo America
• Tropicana Las Vegas
• Montecristo 1-4
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
MONDAY, DECEMBER 3
Miss Rodeo America — Horsemanship Competition
• 9:30 a.m. — Doors open to the public
• 9:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
• South Point Arena & Equestrian Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
PRCA National Convention Registration
• Noon — 4 p.m.
• South Point Convention Area
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4
PRCA National Convention Registration
• 7 a.m. — 4 p.m.
• South Point Convention Area
PRCA Vision and Direction Update
• 8 a.m. — 10 a.m.
• South Point Ballroom
PRCA National Convention Contract Personnel Trade Show & JCCF Silent Auction
• 12:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
• South Point Exhibit Hall
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5
PRCA National Convention Registration
• 7 a.m. — 4 p.m.
• South Point Convention Area
Miss Rodeo America – Public Speaking/Extemporaneous Speeches
• 7:45 a.m. — Doors Open
• 8 a.m. — 10 a.m. — Speeches/Public Speaking
• Tropicana Las Vegas
• Cohiba 5
• Ticket Required
• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on PAGEANT
PRCA National Convention Contract Personnel Trade Show & JCCF Silent Auction
• 12:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
• 12:30 p.m. — JCCF Silent Auction
• 3 p.m. — JCCF Auction Ends & Check-Out
• South Point Exhibit Hall
• Convention Attendees Only
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6
PRCA National Convention Registration
• 8 a.m. — Noon
• South Point Convention Area
2018 Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse & Bull Sale
• Doors open at 8 a.m.
• 9 a.m. — Noon — World Futurity Association
• South Point Arena & Equestrian Center
• To benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame
• Ticket Required
• Tickets available at South Point Box Office 702-797-8055 or www.southpointarena.com
PRCA National Convention Contract Personnel Trade Show
• 9 a.m. — Noon
• South Point Exhibit Hall
• Open to the Public
Junior NFR presented by YETI
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc
Miss Rodeo America PRCA Luncheon
• Doors open at 11 a.m.
• 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m.
• Tropicana Las Vegas
• Cohiba 5
• Ticket required
• WNFR Luncheon w/Stock Contractors, Rodeo Committees, Rodeo Impromptu Questions by MRAP Contestants
• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on PAGEANT
WPRA Star Celebration
• 11:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
• South Point Grand Ballroom
• Ticket required – Contact the WPRA office at 719-447-4627 for details
PRCA Permit Holder of the Year Challenge
• Noon — Permit Member of the Year Challenge with live bucking horse sale
• South Point Arena & Equestrian Center
• Ticket required
• Tickets available at South Point Box Office 702-797-8055 or southpointarena.com
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
• Noon — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs
• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler
• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7
Junior NFR presented by YETI
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc
Stace Smith World Bronc Futurity Finale
• Doors open at 9 a.m.
• 10 a.m. — Finale starts; Featuring top 4 & 5 year saddle bronc horses in North America
• Video sale (in arena) to immediately follow the Futurity
• South Point Arena & Equestrian Center
• Ticket Required
• Tickets available at South Point Box Office 702-797-8055 or www.southpointarena.com
Miss Rodeo America Pageant – Fashion Show Luncheon
• 11:15 a.m. — Doors open
• 11:30 a.m. — noon — Fashion Show Luncheon
• Noon — 2 p.m. — Fashion Show
• Tropicana Las Vegas
• Tropicana Theater
• Ticket Required
• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on PAGEANT
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
• Noon — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Barrel Racers
• Noon — 2 p.m.
• Golden Nugget — The Grand Foyer
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.
Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs
• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Feek’s Vision Documentary
• 2 p.m.
• Orleans Showroom
• Preview will be invitation only
• Subsequent viewings for the public will be held 12/9, 12/12 and 12/13 at 2 p.m.
• Free admission for the 12/9, 12/12 and 12/13 viewings
Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler
• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8
World Series of Team Roping
• December 8 — 16
• South Point Arena & Equestrian Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Junior NFR presented by YETI
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc
Bob Tallman Wrangler NFR Charity Bowling Tournament
• 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
• Gold Coast Hotel & Casino — Bowling Center
• To support the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund and Speedway Children’s Charities
• Bowling, silent auction and more!
• Free Admission / Fee required to bowl (teams and individuals welcome)
• For more information, contact Paulette Anderson at 702-632-8242
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
• Noon — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Tie-Down Ropers
• Noon — 2 p.m.
• MGM Grand (Main Lobby)
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.
Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs
• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler
• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade
• 2:30 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• MRA Contestants to showcase new trends in Western fashion
• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com
Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation Auction
• 3 p.m. — 5 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas — Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9
Junior NFR presented by YETI
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc
Miss Rodeo America Pageant — Coronation Performance presented by Las Vegas Events
• 10 a.m. — Doors open
• 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
• Tropicana Las Vegas
• Tropicana Theater
• Ticket Required
• For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on PAGEANT
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
• Noon — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs
• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler
• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Fellowship of Christian Cowboys Public Church Service
• 3:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
MONDAY, DECEMBER 10
Junior NFR presented by YETI
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc
Exceptional Rodeo presented by NV Energy
• 10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
• Noon — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Team Ropers
• Noon — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas — Rodeo Way
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.
Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs
• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler
• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11
Junior NFR presented by YETI
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down and Breakaway
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
• Noon — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Steer Wrestlers
• Noon — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas — Rodeo Way
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.
Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs
• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler
• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12
Junior NFR presented by YETI
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down and Breakaway
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
• Noon — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Bull Riders
• Noon — 2 p.m.
• Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que (inside Treasure Island)
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.
Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs
• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler
• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13
Junior NFR presented by YETI
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down and Breakaway
World of Rodeo Reunion — Gold Card Gathering
• December 13 — Pre-registration from 9 a.m. — noon at front entry; followed by Visitation and Rodeo Conference
• December 14 — Mardi Gras Ballroom — Registration from 9 — 10 a.m.; Visitation at 10 a.m.; Luncheon at noon followed by Live Auction and Presentations
• Orleans Hotel & Casino
• Ticket Required
• For tickets and information, call Larry Jordan at 406-223-6503 or visit www.WorldofRodeoReunion.com
31st Annual Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon
• 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
• South Point Grand Ballroom
• Hosted by the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
• Proceeds to benefit The Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund
• For more information, contact Julie Jutten at 719-337-1471 or Tracy Hedeman at 817-925-5212 or purchase online
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
• Noon — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Bareback Riders
• Noon — 2 p.m.
• New York-New York Hotel & Casino — (The Bar at Times Square)
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.
Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs
• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler
• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14
32nd Annual Spurs & Spikes Golf Tournament
• 8 a.m. — Registration and breakfast
• 9 a.m. — Shotgun start
• Awards luncheon following tournament
• Bali Hai Golf Club (5160 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
• To purchase a team, please call 719-528-4732
Junior NFR presented by YETI
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down and Breakaway
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
• Noon — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Wrangler NFR Autograph Session — Saddle Bronc Riders
• Noon — 2 p.m.
• Harrah’s — Toby Keith’s I Love this Bar & Grill
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
• First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.
Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs
• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler
• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15
Junior NFR presented by YETI
• 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo
• Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down and Breakaway
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
• Noon — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Daryle Singletary’s Keepin’ it Country hosted by Andy Griggs
• 1:15 p.m. — 2 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler
• 2:15 p.m. — 3 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls
• Rodeo Live Presented by RODEOHOUSTON
• Free Admission/Open to the Public