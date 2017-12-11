Exceptional Rodeo founder finishes ride

This year marks the 33rd that the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has been held in Las Vegas. There’s one person who, behind the scenes, has been involved in all 33.

Steer wrestler K.C. Jones, right, gives a young boy named Tony some tips on proper bull riding form during the 2015 Exceptional Rodeo at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event, a regular part of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for 35 years running, returns today at 10:30 a.m. Patrick Everson/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal

In fact, you might even term her work exceptional.

Ruth Dismuke-Blakely has made the Exceptional Rodeo her lifetime work, helping special needs children connect with cowboys and cowgirls for an event that brings a smile to everybody’s face — particularly the kids. After 35 years of involvement, this year marks her last ride as executive director of the program.

“Thirty-five years is a long time. It’s been an amazing run,” Dismuke-Blakely said. “But it’s time for someone new to take the program forward.”

She’s leaving a tremendous foundation for that someone. The Exceptional Rodeo is a staple on the Wrangler NFR calendar, but also reaches rodeo events all across the nation. Karl Stressman, commissioner of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, had high praise for what this event has become and the work Dismuke-Blakely has done.

“Ruth has done a terrific job organizing it for many years,” Stressman said. “The Exceptional Rodeo is a wonderful way for the PRCA to give back to the community. Seeing the smiles on those kids’ faces is priceless. It’s a very important event to us.”

When Dismuke-Blakely was first approached by the PRCA about putting together the program, the moniker was a natural because, as she said, these are exceptional children. The Exceptional Rodeo debuted at the 1983 Wrangler NFR, when the event was still in Oklahoma City. Of course, it made the move to Las Vegas in 1985 and has been a key component of Wrangler NFR week ever since.

The 2017 Exceptional Rodeo is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Wrangler Rodeo Arena, part of Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall.

“We do it at a bunch of rodeos now,” Dismuke-Blakely said. “But it has always had its own spotlight at the NFR, separate from the nightly performances. I think it’s a testament to the PRCA and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. The contestants come out on a Monday morning during the NFR, where they’re competing for world titles, yet they take the time to share their sport, to come out and participate with these kids with special needs.”

It’s indeed a moving, gracious effort undertaken by hundreds of Wrangler NFR contestants over the years. The cowboys and cowgirls help the children through simulations of various rodeo events. Dismuke-Blakely isn’t surprised by the willingness of these riders, wrestlers and ropers to reach out to the special needs community. In fact, she thinks the contestants are a perfect match for the youngsters.

“There’s a strong parallel between the cowboy culture and the culture of special needs children,” she said. “Cowboys are taught to do the best they can with the luck of the draw. You draw the best horse, or a horse not known to buck well, you go out and give it your all.

“That’s what we teach the children. Just because you drew cerebral palsy or Down syndrome, you don’t let special needs get in the way. You do the best you can. Cowboys and cowgirls understand that. That’s part of the magic of the event.”

Dismuke-Blake was the natural choice to head up this very long-term project, coming from a rodeo family and also working as a speech and language therapist.

“To share the cowboys and cowgirls with the kids, and the kids with the cowboys and cowgirls, it has always been a really special thing for me,” she said. “The NFR allows us to help the rest of the world understand that kids are kids — it demystifies special needs children for the general public.”

And though it’s taken a tremendous amount of work, Dismuke-Blakely said it’s always rewarding to see the kids’ faces light up — and the contestants’ faces, too.

“I’m amazed,” she said. “I love to see the kids and experience it through everybody else’s eyes. It’s heartwarming to see the friendship and interaction between the kids and the contestants. It never gets old.”