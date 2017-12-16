Team ropers Kaleb Driggers, Junior Nogueira move back into first at NFR

The ninth night of the National Finals Rodeo saw a shift in some of the standings, including one atop team roping.

Team ropers Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira moved back into first place with a first-place finish (3.30 seconds) in the go-round, though they are ninth in the aggregate so they could be passed Saturday in the final go-round.

Saddle bronc Ryder Wright, 19, won his third go-round of the past four by posting a score of 87.0.

Scott Guenthner led steer wrestlers with a time of 3.30, and Shane Hanchey won tie-down roping in 6.80 seconds.

Jake Brown topped bareback riders with a score of 87.5 points, Hailey Kinsel won her third barrel racing go-round in 13.43 seconds, and Trey Benton III and Boudreaux Campbell were the only two bull riders to not get bucked off.

They each posted an 88.0 and won $42,307.69.

Trevor Brazile maintained his hold on the all-around by $32,353.65 over Tuf Cooper, but if the aggregate standings stay the same, Cooper could vault past him Saturday.

