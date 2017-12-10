Three cowboys extend leads at NFR

Bareback rider Tim O’Connell, saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley and bull rider Sage Kimzey won their events Saturday at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Wyatt Denny of Minden, Nev. rides Assault in the bareback riding event during the third night of the 59th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Tuf Cooper of Weatherford, Texas grabs a steer in the tie-down roping event during the third night of the 59th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Tuf Cooper of Weatherford, Texas chases a steer in the tie-down roping event during the third night of the 59th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jesse Wright competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the second night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Three cowboys extended their leads with first-place finishes in the third go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Bareback rider Tim O’Connell began the night with a 91.50 to extend his already sizable lead. Saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley put more distance between himself and CoBurn Bradshaw with a score of 87.5. And bull rider Sage Kimzey tied for first with Cole Melancon, each posting a 91.50.

Team ropers Luke Brown and Jake Long picked up ground with a first-place finish in 3.90 seconds. They are fourth, as is steer wrestler Kyle Irwin, who also won his go-round.

Timber Moore paced the tie-down ropers, finishing in 7.10 seconds, and Trevor Brazile jumped into second in the tie-down roping standings with a third-place finish.

Brazile trails Tuf Cooper by $34,434.41 in tie-down roping. Brazile leads the all-around standings and has a 68,316.19 edge over No. 2 Cooper.

Hailey Kinsel won the barrel racing go-round in 13.11 seconds.

More NFR: Follow all of our National Finals Rodeo coverage online at reviewjournal.com/nfr and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.