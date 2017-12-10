ad-fullscreen
National Finals Rodeo

Three cowboys extend leads at NFR

By Betsy Helfand Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2017 - 10:05 pm
 

Three cowboys extended their leads with first-place finishes in the third go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Bareback rider Tim O’Connell began the night with a 91.50 to extend his already sizable lead. Saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley put more distance between himself and CoBurn Bradshaw with a score of 87.5. And bull rider Sage Kimzey tied for first with Cole Melancon, each posting a 91.50.

Team ropers Luke Brown and Jake Long picked up ground with a first-place finish in 3.90 seconds. They are fourth, as is steer wrestler Kyle Irwin, who also won his go-round.

Timber Moore paced the tie-down ropers, finishing in 7.10 seconds, and Trevor Brazile jumped into second in the tie-down roping standings with a third-place finish.

Brazile trails Tuf Cooper by $34,434.41 in tie-down roping. Brazile leads the all-around standings and has a 68,316.19 edge over No. 2 Cooper.

Hailey Kinsel won the barrel racing go-round in 13.11 seconds.

More NFR: Follow all of our National Finals Rodeo coverage online at reviewjournal.com/nfr and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

