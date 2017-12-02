Trevor Brazile leads all-around standings as NFR heads to Las Vegas

Cowboys and cowgirls from across the country will descend on Las Vegas when the National Finals Rodeo begins its annual 10-day run Thursday at the Thomas Mack Center.

Trevor Brazile from Decatur, Texas, competes in tie down roping during the sixth go around at the National Finals Rodeo Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trevor Brazile from Decatur, Texas, waves to the crowd after winning the all around world championship during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

PRCA tie down roper Trevor Brazile earns a second place time of 7.90 seconds during the second go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 5, 2014. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trevor Brazile competes in the tie-down roping event for a first place time of 6.5 seconds during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in Las Vegas. The time tied the arena record for the event. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Trevor Brazile competes in the team roping event during the sixth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Trevor Brazile competes in the tie-down roping event for a first place time of 6.5 seconds during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in Las Vegas. The time tied the arena record for the event. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Trevor Brazile celebrates after competing in the tie-down roping event for a first place time of 6.5 seconds during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in Las Vegas. The time tied the arena record for the event. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Trevor Brazile from Decatur, Texas, competes in tie down roping during the sixth go around at the National Finals Rodeo Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s a look at the standings:

All-around

Trevor Brazile, a 23-time world champion, has a grip on the all-around standings with $243,760.09 in earnings.

Brazile won the all-around title from 2002 to 2004 and 2006 to 2015. His brother-in-law, Tuf Cooper, is second with $230,021.83.

Junior Nogueira, who won the title last year, is fifth.

Bareback

The bareback title is Tim O’Connell’s to lose.

O’Connell, last year’s world champion, has the biggest advantage of any event with a lead of $65,258.96.

O’Connell has won $201,915.81, with Tanner Aus second with $136,656.85.

Steer wrestling

Ty Erickson is the top steer wrestler by more than $52,000 over second-place Olin Hannum.

Tyler Waguespack, last year’s world champion, is fourth, almost $60,000 behind Erickson.

Team roping

Team roping is the closest event.

Header Kaleb Driggers has won $265.74 more than Erich Rogers. Nogueira, a heeler, has about a $1,000 lead on Cory Petska.

Driggers and Nogueira are partners, as are Rogers and Petska.

Saddle bronc riding

Zeke Thurston edged Jacobs Crawley last year to win the saddle bronc title. Crawley leads the competition this year with a $13,471.99 edge over Thurston.

Tie-down roping

Cooper is first among tie-down ropers with earnings of $190,444.71. Caleb Smidt is second with $142,193.88.

Last year’s winner, Tyson Durfey, is fifth, and Brazile is sixth.

Steer roping

Scott Snedecor leads steer roping by $8,880.76 over Brazile. Last year’s world champion, Rocky Patterson, is eighth.

Barrel racing

Tiany Schuster leads barrel racers with earnings of $250,378.

Schuster didn’t compete in last year’s NFR. Mary Berger, who won’t compete this year, won the title last year.

Bull riding

Sage Kimzey is the three-time defending champion. Garrett Smith is second, almost $33,000 behind Kimzey.

