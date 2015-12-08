WNFR general manager Davis has his day

Monday morning’s production meeting at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo was business as usual for the most part.

Shawn Davis, left, longtime general manager of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and Tim Keener, vice president of ticket and event operations for Las Vegas Events, stand aside a proclamation from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman declaring Monday as Shawn Davis Day.

WNFR General Manager Shawn Davis took attendance, ran down a checklist of items, then went around the room calling on each person individually, to see if any issues might need to be addressed. There was something going on — perhaps an inside joke — regarding the making and/or delivery of pies, and whiskey came up in the discussion, too.

But as the meeting was about to adjourn, Tim Keener — vice president of event and ticket operations for Las Vegas Events — stepped up with a surprise for Davis: a proclamation from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman declaring Monday as Shawn Davis Day.

It’s a well-earned honor for Davis, the WNFR general manager who has devoted most of his life to rodeo and has been involved with the WNFR in some form or another — spectator, contestant or official — since 1963. He’s overseen this 10-day bonanza since it moved to Las Vegas in 1985, helping it grow into the world’s greatest rodeo.

“I was really surprised,” said Davis, a 12-time WNFR qualifier and three-time world saddle bronc champion before getting into rodeo administration. “I had no idea this was coming. It’s very much appreciated.”

While announcing the proclamation, Keener joked that the reason Davis cast the deciding vote on moving the WNFR from Oklahoma City three decades ago was so that he could spend 10 days in Las Vegas every December. That got a laugh out of Davis, though he saw it a bit differently.

“I thought Las Vegas was the best place for the rodeo to be,” he said. “I’m just glad I got to come, too.”

Making the proclamation better, not coincidentally, was that Monday was Davis’ 75th birthday.

“I had no idea they were doing this,” said Davis, who grew up in Whitehall, Mont., and has now somewhat retired to Congress, Ariz., near Wickenburg. “It’s wonderful to have this happen.”