Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule — Friday, Dec. 8

Here’s the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule for Friday, Dec. 8.
Friday
Wrangler NFR 9-5
— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.
— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding.
— 9 a.m.: World of Rodeo Reunion, Gold Card Gathering, The Orleans, Mardi Gras Ballroom. Registration 9-10 a.m., followed by visitation. Luncheon at noon, to include live auction and presentations. Tickets required. For tickets and information, call Larry Jordan at 406-223-6503
— 10 a.m.: Stace Smith World Bronc Futurity Finale, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Doors open 9 a.m. Featuring top 4- and 5-year saddle bronc horses in North America. Video sale in arena to immediately follow the Futurity. Tickets available at South Point box office, 702-797-8055 or southpointarena.com.
— 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Pageant, Fashion Show Luncheon and Hall of Fame Inductions, MGM Grand Conference Center. Doors open 11:15 a.m.; luncheon 11:30 a.m. noon; fashion show and MRAI Hall of Fame inductions noon-2 p.m. Ticket required. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com and click on the MRA Store.
— Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
— Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR autograph session, barrel racers. Golden Nugget, The Grand Event Center. Free admission/open to the public. Contestants depart at 2 p.m.
— 1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
— 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Boyd Gaming Chute-Out Rodeo. Orleans Arena. Ticket Required (starting at $30). For more information, visit www.BoydChuteOut.com.
— 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA
Thomas & Mack Center
— 6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem.
— 7 p.m.: Second go-round
WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK
— 6 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas. Live Wrangler NFR viewing party, followed by live music from Texas Jamm Band and Scotty Alexander. Free admission, open to the public.
— 6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Rumps Rodeo Party, The Orleans Showroom. Hosted by PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford. Special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
— 6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.
— 6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2017, Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR
— 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand (near sports book). Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.
— 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
— 10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, The Orleans, inside Bailiwick. Hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
— 11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go-Round Buckle Presentations, South Point Showroom. Hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Aaron Watson (Thursday-Monday); Sierra Black (Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 16).
CONCERTS
— Aaron Watson, South Point. 866-791-7626 or southpointcasino.com
— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com
— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR
— Chris Janson, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR
— Rob Staley Band, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111 or treasureisland.com
— Jim Presley Band, Plaza. 702-386-2110 or plazahotelcasino.com
— Brenda Lee, Golden Nugget, The Showroom. 866-946-5336 or goldennugget.com
— Mark Wills, Hard Rock Hotel, Vinyl. 855-900-7625 or hardrockhotel.com
— Cole Swindell, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
— Travis Tritt, Westgate Las Vegas. 800-222-5361 or www.westgateresorts.com.
— Gary Allan, The Joint at Hard Rock. 800-473-7625 or hardrockhotel.com
— Reba, Brooks & Dunn, The Colosseum, Caesars Palace. 888-929-7849 or caesarspalace.com
— Ron White, The Mirage, Terry Fator Theatre. 800-963-9634 or mirage.com
— George Strait, T-Mobile Arena. 702-692-1600 or t-mobilearena.com.
— Sonny Burgess, The Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com
Saturday
Wrangler NFR 9–5
— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.
— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding.
— Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
— Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, tie-down ropers, MGM Grand. Free admission, open to the public. Contestants depart at 2 p.m.
— 1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
— 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Boyd Gaming Chute-Out Rodeo. Orleans Arena. Ticket Required (starting at $30). For more information, visit www.BoydChuteOut.com.
— 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.
— 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade, Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. MRA Contestants to showcase new trends in Western fashion. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com.
— 3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation Auction, Cowboy, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. For more information, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com.
WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA
Thomas & Mack Center
— 6:45 p.m: Opening ceremony and anthem.
— 7 p.m.: Third go-round
WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK
— 6 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas. Live Wrangler NFR viewing party, followed by live music from Texas Jamm Band and Scotty Alexander. Free admission, open to the public.
— 6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Rumps Rodeo Party, The Orleans Showroom. Hosted by PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford. Special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
— 6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.
— 6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2017, Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR
— 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand (near sports book). Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.
— 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
— 10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, The Orleans, inside Bailiwick. Hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.
— 11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go-Round Buckle Presentations, South Point Showroom. Hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. Free admission, open to the public. Free concerts each night, following the presentations: Aaron Watson (Thursday-Monday); Sierra Black (Tuesday); Cody Johnson (Wednesday-Dec. 16).
CONCERTS
— Aaron Watson, South Point. 866-791-7626 or southpointcasino.com
— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com
— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR
— Casey Donahew, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR
— Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan, Golden Nugget, The Showroom. 866-946-5336 or goldennugget.com
— Mark Wills, Hard Rock Hotel, Vinyl. 855-900-7625 or hardrockhotel.com
— Gary Allan, The Joint at Hard Rock. 800-473-7625 or hardrockhotel.com
— Reba, Brooks & Dunn, The Colosseum, Caesars Palace. 888-929-7849 or caesarspalace.com
— Ron White The Mirage, Terry Fator Theatre. 800-963-9634 or mirage.com
— Travis Tritt, Westgate Las Vegas. 800-222-5361 or www.westgateresorts.com.
— George Strait, T-Mobile Arena. 702-692-1600 or t-mobilearena.com
— Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111 or treasureisland.com
— Jupiter Year, Plaza. 702-386-2110 or plazahotelcasino.com
— Sonny Burgess, The Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com