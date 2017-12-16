Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule — Saturday, Dec. 16

Here’s the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule for Saturday, Dec. 16.

Clayton Biglow of Clements, California rides South Suds in the bareback riding competition during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Cody Johnson performs tonight at the South Point. (South Point)

Comedian Ron White performs performs tonight at the Terry Fator Theater inside The Mirage. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Here’s the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule for Saturday, Dec. 16.

Saturday

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

— 8 a.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Free admission, open to the public.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Christmas – It’s All Here. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission, open to the public. Co-located with the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo.

— 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior NFR Presented by YETI. Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Wrangler Rodeo Arena – RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo. Events: Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping.

— 9 a.m.: All In Barrel Race, Race 2, Orleans Arena. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.LVBarrelRace.com.

— Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— 1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

— 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Rodeo Recess with Andy Seiler. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission, open to the public.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

Thomas & Mack Center

— 6:45 p.m.: Opening ceremony and anthem.

— 7 p.m.: 10th and final go-round.

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

6 p.m.: Gary Leffew’s Bucking Ball, Tropicana Las Vegas. Live Wrangler NFR viewing party, followed by live music from Texas Jamm Band and Scotty Alexander. Free admission, open to the public.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Rumps Rodeo Party, The Orleans Showroom. Hosted by PRCA Barrelman Justin Rumford. Special guests and prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party, South Point Convention Center. Free admission, open to the public.

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2017, Mirage Race & Sports Book. Official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. Free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone, The Central at MGM Grand (near sports book). Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball, The Orleans, Bourbon Street Lounge. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show, The Orleans, inside Bailiwick. Hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. Recap the NFR with the best crew in town, and win prizes nightly. Free admission, open to the public. For more information, visit www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

CONCERTS

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com

— Doublewide, MGM Grand, Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR

— Randy Brown, The Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com

— Cody Johnson, South Point. 866-791-7626 or southpointcasino.com

— Alabama, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Theater. 888-320-7110 or wynnlasvegas.com

— Dierks Bentley, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

— Easton Corbin & David Adam Byrnes, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR

— Ron White, The Mirage, Terry Fator Theatre. 800-963-9634 or mirage.com

— Arnie Newman Band, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111 or treasureisland.com

— Lady Gaga, T-Mobile Arena. 702-692-1600 or t-mobilearena.com

— Ricochet, Hard Rock, Culinary Drop Out. 800-473-7625 or hardrockhotel.com

— Laura Walsh, Plaza. 702-386-2110 or plazahotelcasino.com