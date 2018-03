The 2018 USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament celebrated the start of the tournament weekend with a colorful “Parade of Nations” down the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday.

Flag-bearer Malachi Belesasa lead the Samoan Rugby team during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Flag-bearer Aaliyah Sanchez, a fourth-grader at Vegas Verde Elementary School, waives the American flag as the USA Rugby Sevens team is introduced during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

USA Rugby Sevens player Danny Barrett hypes the crowd as team USA is introduced on stage during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

USA Rugby Sevens player Perry Baker is greeted by fans during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

USA Rugby Sevens player Perry Baker snaps a selfie with fans during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Hio Pelesasa blows into a conch shell as he marches with the Samoan Rugby team during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Hio Pelesasa marches with the Samoan Rugby team during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canadian rugby fans cheer on their team during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fans saw their favorite men’s and women’s rugby stars walk down the red carpet to officially kick off the games.