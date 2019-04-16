What’s up with the Tiger-Phil rematch after that tweet?

Phil Mickelson, second left, and Tiger Woods take questions during a press conference at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. The golfers will compete in a match play event on Friday. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tiger Woods won the Masters and many golfers and pro athletes found a way to congratulate him.

That included fellow PGA star Phil Mickelson. He ended his congratulatory tweet to with “#Rematch,” possibly a reference to “The Match” between the two last November at Shadow Creek.

However, according to two sources involved in last year’s event, there isn’t much to report about a rematch. Each confirmed preliminary conversations have taken place, but a lot would have to be worked out for it to happen.

Last December a source with knowledge about the discussions for a second event said Dubai and Las Vegas were being considered for the potential sites for this year’s match.

The first pay-per-view match was held Nov. 23 at Shadow Creek and concluded under the lights when Mickelson defeated Woods on the fourth extra hole to win $9 million. An additional $800,000 was raised for charity, according to the event organizers.

One of those sources said the format of “The Rematch” likely would feature Mickelson and Woods paired together against a team of younger players, possibly Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. If it is held in Las Vegas, the source said it likely again would be at Shadow Creek and around Thanksgiving.

Also, according to a recent Golf Digest report, Woods has agreed to match play events as part of his agreement with GolfTV, a partnership between the PGA Tour and Discovery. That partnership is separate from WarnerMedia, the production company behind the original match in Las Vegas. There is no information about how or if the new agreement could impact the “Rematch.”

When a lot of students were off celebrating spring break vacations, Clark High sophomore Riana Mission, a Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association member and 2017 Clark County high school Desert Region champion, was hard at work completing a public service project.

Mission and Giovanni Tam, her fellow National Honor Society member, approached Las Vegas National general manager Coy Wood about cleaning the creek that runs through the historic course. The creek also acts as a wash system, and during heavy rains it becomes clogged with trash from upstream.

“Wow,” is what Wood immediately thought before quickly agreeing to help Mission and Tam fulfill their “mission.”

“I have played at Las Vegas National a lot of they are always very nice to me so helping them was the first thing that came to my mind about how to complete my National Honor Society individual service project,” Mission said. “Las Vegas is a great place to live and taking care of our environment is very important.”

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades.