Mariota should get nod as starter for next 2 weeks

The Raiders don’t really know good Marcus Mariota could be running their system. Shouldn’t they find out?

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before entering the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the football during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Marcus Mariota is that final Christmas present under the tree, wound tightly in a shape that doesn’t at all suggest what exists inside. The Raiders should use their final two regular-season games unwrapping it to see what’s there.

Miami, a playoff team as we speak, visits Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night. The six-year veteran Mariota saw his first action of the season last week when seven-year starter Derek Carr went down with a groin injury against the Chargers.

“I mean, that’s tough — that was tough on Marcus,” said Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “It was tough on our team, tough on the offensive line, tough on our skill guys. … We switched gears. We went to a completely different world offensively in a lot of places, but Mariota still proves he’s a dual threat.

“He’s obviously very sharp. He can handle a lot of situations. If need be, he’ll be ready again.”

No one, beginning with Gruden, is tipping a hand this week as to who will start against the Dolphins. It’s the smart play, even though things are trending towards Carr.

He and Mariota are hardly the same guy.

Why not force Miami to spend time preparing for both?

Not about Carr

This isn’t even about Carr, who has offered yet another fine season as the team’s starter. He ranks among the league’s top 10 in completion percentage and passer rating. He’s just outside the top 10 in average yards per completion, meaning he is absolutely throwing the ball downfield more than in the past. Has a 24-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Has played really well in spots.

But the Raiders also know what they have in him. They know his ceiling and his floor, the former making him a good NFL quarterback.

What they don’t know is how good Mariota could be running their system. For a team that is mighty close to the brink of missing the playoffs yet again, shouldn’t it find out when evaluating the position’s future here in Las Vegas?

Like, is Mariota the guy who threw for 226 yards and ran for another 88 against the Chargers? Would he appear just as capable and elusive against teams like the Dolphins and Broncos, who would have a week to prepare for his skill set?

“I thought Marcus did a great job (against the Chargers),” Carr said. “With how we practice and how Coach Gruden does things with me, I take every rep at practice. That’s all season, that’s for three years now. That’s how we do things, we practice like that. For (Mariota), or (third-stringer) Nate (Peterman), whoever, to go into the game and do some of the things he did was unbelievable.”

There is also this: Money.

The Raiders need to spend it a whole lot wiser, especially on defense. Their free-agent decisions from this past offseason have hardly proven to be overly capable. Holes remain everywhere.

Carr is set to make just over $22 million next season — still a bargain considering his position and production — but the team would incur just a $2.5 million salary cap hit should the Raiders move on from him and his large salary. Mariota is signed for $10 million in 2022, but none is guaranteed. The team can just walk away.

When you’re talking about a difference of nearly $10 million between those two deals that could be spent elsewhere — edge rusher, defensive back — it’s not crazy to suggest serious thought should be given to where those dollars should be allocated.

See what’s inside

Look, odds favor Carr starting Saturday and playing the last two games. The Raiders haven’t yet been officially eliminated from the playoffs and rare is the head coach who doesn’t, if at all possible, go with a No. 1 quarterback in such a time.

It’s also more than likely Carr returns for a fourth season under Gruden. Carr is hardly the reason for a slide from 6-3 to 7-7. That’s not on him.

But when you’re about to miss the postseason for all but one year since 2002, doesn’t it make sense to consider all options? If you’re going to invest nearly $8 million in a backup quarterback, shouldn’t you — if afforded the opportunity — discover whether he would also fit in your future plans?

Start him the next two weeks. Open the present that is Mariota. See what’s inside.

Never know. Might even be better than a PS5.

