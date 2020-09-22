Passing grades all around for Raiders in beating Saints

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) after a fourth quarter touchdown during an NFL football game with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

How the team performed in a 34-24 win against the Saints.

OFFENSE: A

Down a starting tackle to begin the night and then losing guard Richie Incognito to injury, the Raiders survived a shaky beginning to score 34 points over the final three quarters. Derek Carr (28-of-38 for 282 yards and three touchdowns) was sacked three times in the first quarter for the first time in his career. But he didn’t go down again and was magnificent on third down, time and again hitting for big gains to move the chains. One such snap resulted in 15-yard scoring pass to wideout Zay Jones. Las Vegas finished 10-of-17 on third down. Carr completed passes to 12 receivers, led again by tight end Darren Waller (16-103-TD). Josh Jacobs totaled 88 yards on 27 carries

DEFENSE: B

The opposing numbers were again robust — New Orleans gained 424 yards — but the Saints scored just seven second-half points. With the Raiders up seven and having just turned the ball over, the defense managed a critical hold of New Orleans early in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Morrow’s first-half interception of Drew Brees (26-of-38 for 312 yards, TD, interception) led to a Las Vegas field goal. Morrow and rookie cornerback Damon Arnette led the team with seven tackles each. There were no sacks of Brees, but the Raiders did receive quarterback hurries from Maurice Hurst (2) and one each from Johnathan Abram and Carl Nassib.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Daniel Carlson finished off another perfect effort by hitting a 54-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining to secure the win. Carlson also made good from 28 to end the first half and push the Raiders into a 17-17 tie. In all, the Raiders allowed just 64 yards in returns, both via kickoffs. A.J. Cole averaged 40 yards on two punts, neither of which was returned.

COACHING: A

It is just the second time the Raiders have beaten an opponent with a winning record since Jon Gruden returned as head coach. And it was a huge one. The Raiders adjusted to injuries on both sides of the ball to defeat a team many have predicted will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. A golf clap goes to defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, whose unit might have bent, but didn’t break this time against one of the league’s best offenses. Next up: Gruden and staff prepare for a road game against the Patriots.

— ED GRANEY