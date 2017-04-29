Raiders believe Gareon Conley will fit culture on and off field

Oakland Raiders first round NFL Draft pick Gareon Conley of Ohio State during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The building of an NFL winner in Oakland has been obvious on the field, what with a rising star at quarterback and a defensive player of the year at linebacker.

It also helps when law enforcement is more a fan of the franchise than any consistent presence for illegal deeds.

If you’re all-in on the Raiders, you want local police to be off duty and cheering from the Black Hole than on the clock and tracking down players on official business.

The team is certain in its research of Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, selected by Oakland with the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night and introduced at a news conference at the team’s practice facility Friday.

A woman has accused Conley of rape in a Cleveland hotel room on April 9, but there have been no charges filed or arrests made. The investigation continues.

Perhaps one reason general Oakland manager Reggie McKenzie is so confident in his evaluation of Conley’s character and the explanation of the incident by the first-rounder is how well the Raiders have drafted and signed when it comes to limiting such issues.

The Raiders produced their first winning record since 2002 last season, but have been successful off the field for a while now.

Oakland is the only NFL team without having a player arrested since 2014 and has had the league’s seventh fewest arrests since 2012, meaning the culture McKenzie has tried creating between goal posts also has taken shape away from the facility.

“We’re doing a great job with that, and Reggie was doing it before I got back here of identifying good people who are committed to the team and organization and being respectful of each other,” said third-year coach Jack Del Rio. “Guys who come in and bust their butts to help us win a championship.

“When you have guys like (quarterback) Derek Carr and (linebacker) Khalil Mack taking the torch and showing the guys coming in what it looks like … (Conley) will now start meeting those guys and working with the team, and what happens is players end up taking the message and maintaining it. The culture has been created. Now, it’s about sustaining it.”

McKenzie opened the news conference asking that all questions directed to Conley be football related, that he and the Raiders had spoken about the rape allegations Thursday night and, well, what else was there to say at this point?

Until the player meets with police — he is reportedly scheduled to do so Monday in Ohio — there is little chance Conley would expound further on his claims of complete innocence. Makes sense. The Raiders must own the pick no matter how the investigation plays out, but until matters are settled within the legal system, their focus rests solely on how the player can help them win.

He is Ohio born and raised who didn’t take up football until his sophomore year of high school, a basketball player who believed his opportunity at a college scholarship would improve by playing different sports.

Conley originally chose Michigan before decommitting and signing with Ohio State — something former Raiders great Charles Woodson might have a difficult time forgiving — and was part of a Buckeyes secondary that had three players chosen during Thursday’s first round. Nobody questioned Conley’s skill level when the pick was announced.

There is also this: Assuming the woman’s allegations don’t result in charges and Conley begins his career in Oakland, produces and something like an injury doesn’t derail it, he would be among those Raiders who will be part of the team when it relocates to Las Vegas.

I’m not sure if internet service has been down across Ohio the past month or it’s just the part about Conley having a lot on his mind, but when asked about eventually moving to Southern Nevada, he sure didn’t know enough about it to offer an opinion on potential areas in which to live. He’s not ready to play Summerlin off Henderson just yet.

“I just found out about (relocation) last week,” Conley said. “I’m only worried about being in Oakland right now. Wherever we go, I’m going to be a Raider. It’s an unreal opportunity. It’s an honor to be here.

“I’ve learned to keep faith and have a tight support system and trust in yourself. Never lose faith.”

The Raiders have faith in a culture they have built, as much off the field with few distractions to one of the NFL’s most improved teams on it. Their hope is that streak of no arrests continues, that Conley seamlessly fits into a life of receiving the message from veterans and maintaining it.

No one around here seems too concerned things won’t go exactly that way.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “Seat and Ed” on Fox Sports 98.9 FM and 1340 AM from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.