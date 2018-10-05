Ed Graney

Visiting teams won’t look past Golden Knights this season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 10:51 pm
 

Can you imagine how bad it would have been had the Flyers brought along the world’s best mascot for a little extra motivation?

Alas, the great Gritty wasn’t in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

And, for the most part, neither were the Golden Knights.

At least not in any memorable fashion after the first 10 minutes.

One year later, the home opener for Vegas provided a much different pregame mood and sentiment, more an elated reminder of what occurred on the ice last season than a chance to begin mending physically and spiritually and emotionally from a tragedy off it.

Problem: Someone forgot to give Philadelphia the message about playing along with the whole celebratory theme.

The Flyers weren’t suffering from any sort of Vegas Flu but sure made the Knights appear ill, rolling to a 5-2 victory before a subdued crowd of 18,555, meaning for the first time since the Knights skated onto an NHL sheet, they have a losing record.

It was a franchise record for announced attendance and an evening when Vegas hung banners for its Pacific Division and Western Conference championships.

So much for highlights.

You know things aren’t going the way of Vegas when goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s night is done at 10:11 of the second period, after he allowed five goals on 16 shots.

“It’s a good reminder nothing is easy and you have to battle for every point,” Fleury said. “Obviously, you don’t want to be so bad for your opener. To get embarrassed at home like this, maybe in the long run, it might be a good wake-up. It’s not about (getting pulled), it’s about giving up five goals in such a short period of time.”

More than anything else, at least for one night, the Flyers proved true the notion that teams coming to Las Vegas this season won’t look past the Knights.

Whether the Vegas Flu of last season — a theory that suggested many visiting teams weren’t at their best after spending late nights at the casino tables and enjoying all entertainment options of Sin City — was true or not, it won’t be a factor this season.

You tend to get everyone’s attention by advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in your first year of existence.

“I was definitely a doubter about (Vegas) last season,” said wing Max Pacioretty, limited to one shot in his Knights debut after being traded from Montreal. “It’s only natural with an expansion team. But this group was better than that because of the same mindset we’re going to have this season — sacrifice whatever you need in order to win hockey games.”

So he didn’t believe the Canadians, who lost 6-3 last season in Las Vegas, caught a case of that flu?

“Not that I was aware of,” he said. “Vegas was just too fast for us.”

It was also faster than the Flyers but nowhere near better.

This was one of those games when Corsi meant as much as which concession line you chose to visit.

Forget about analytics when the scoreboard reads 5-2 for the visitors.

Shots. High danger chances.

None of it means anything when you lose as Vegas did.

Where was D?

The defense was far too loose and leaked at the worst times — Jon Merrill and Nick Holden never appeared comfortable together — and the third line of Ryan Carpenter, Tomas Nosek and Oscar Lindberg had about as forgettable a first game as possible.

I mean, they really struggled, exposing again the fact that regulars Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin are out with injuries.

It was about heartbreak for this game last season, about offering some level of refuge from the brutality and terror of a mass shooting just days earlier at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, about beginning that long and sorrowful healing process.

It’s about never forgetting now and, yet, moving on.

Vegas will do so with this knowledge: It is no longer a secret and will be treated as such by opponents.

“Last season, there were a lot of games where we took the lead early, if you remember,” Fleury said. “We jumped on teams. They were down by one or two and had to come back. I don’t know about the (Vegas Flu theory). We also won on the road, right?

“Maybe we didn’t want to make any mistakes (Thursday) and played on our heels a bit. Couple good bounces for them to get the lead. We can be better. I’d rather win them all. Just shows we have to play well to have success. I’m not too worried about it.”

The Flyers didn’t appear worried about anything.

Gritty from the drop, is right.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Fall In Season Opener
Elaine Wilson, Adam Hill, Ben Gotz and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in their season opener. (Videographer: Heidi Fang, Edited By: Nathan Asselin)
Golden Knights React To Season Opener Loss
Golden Knights react to their 5-2 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Gold Carpet Before Golden Knights Season Opener
John Katsilometes is on the gold carpet before the Golden Knights season opener.
Golden Knights talk after practice
Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3, 2018.
Golden Edge: Last Practice Before Season Opener
Adam Hill and David Schoen at City National Arena during the Golden Knights' morning skate and media day before the opener Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Media Day: Gerard Gallant and George McPhee Presser
Head coach Gerard Gallant and GM George McPhee talk about Alex Tuch, Cody Eakin, Nate Schmidt, and the start of season number two for the franchise.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — October 2, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Kings 2-0
Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena after the Knights beat the Kings 2-0.
Golden Edge: Shea Theodore Returns to Practice
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, and David Schoen are at the Golden Knight's practice where Shea Thedore is suited back up for the first time this season.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 25, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3, but re-sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio while Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena on the Knights preseason game vs. the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3 but Re-Sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile arena on the Knights preseason game vs the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Rally To Win During Shootout
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights shootout win against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Win Third Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights 7-2 win over the L.A. Kings.
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Golden Edge: Vegas Fans Show their Love at Fan Fest
Bryan Salmond is on the red carpet at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center as the 2018-2019 Golden Knights show up for Fan Fest.
Golden Edge: Knights Back From Colorado
Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz talk about Knights preseason training camp and how Max Pacioretty is fitting in with the Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 17, 2018
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Win First Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, David Schoen, Ben Gotz and Adam hill recap the Golden Knights first preseason game win against the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Edge: First Practice
Adam Hill and David Schoen discuss the first day of practice for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Presser Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty speaks about his first impressions coming to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights' fans about recent roster changes.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like