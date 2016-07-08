If Yankees deal a closer, Cubs or Giants could benefit

With the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaching, All-Star reliever Andrew Miller is the Yankees’ most valuable commodity. The Cubs and Giants will be interested.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Andrew Miller throws against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Jim Mone/AP)

In this April 9, 2016, file photo, New York Yankees' Andrew Miller pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Miller, was named as a starter for the All-Star Game, in fan voting announced Tuesday, July 5. (Duane Burleson, File/AP)

Andrew Miller might be the most wanted man in the major leagues right now. The 6-foot-7-inch left-hander is arguably the best closer in baseball and could be the final piece of the puzzle for a World Series team.

But as of today, he’s not closing for the New York Yankees, who are not on track to reach the postseason. Just past the season’s midpoint and four games from the All-Star break, the Yankees are 41-43.

The biggest problem with the Yankees, as explained by Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons, is obvious.

“The Yankees definitely need to get younger. This team is just old,” Salmons said. “The Yankees are at a crossroads. For the good of the franchise, they might have to do a deal.”

If the Yankees decide to be sellers before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Miller is their most valuable commodity. He had 36 saves in 2015. Over the past two seasons, Miller has pitched 98 innings and registered 166 strikeouts. At least three World Series contenders — the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers — need late-inning bullpen help.

Rumors have swirled about the Cubs trading injured catcher/outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Yankees for Miller. Schwarber, 23, hit 16 home runs in 69 games last season before blasting five more during the playoffs. The Cubs do not want to deal him, but the Yankees are not giving away an All-Star reliever for cheap, and there will be competition in the trade market.

“If the Yankees put Miller on the market, I make the Giants the favorite to get him,” Las Vegas radio host and handicapper Dave Cokin said.

The Giants, owners of the best record in baseball at 54-33, need a closer of Miller’s caliber and have assets to deal. Miller, 31, is in the second year of a four-year, $36 million contract that makes him more appealing.

With a three-headed monster in the bullpen, the Yankees plan to keep All-Star reliever Dellin Betances and probably will look to trade closer Aroldis Chapman, who will be a free agent after the season. The Yankees need impact bats in return because they are turning gray — their top offensive player is 39-year-old Carlos Beltran — and their future is not so bright.

Still, it’s not a franchise that stages garage sales and surrenders. The Yankees’ last losing season was in 1992.

“I think the Yankees will keep trying to compete. I don’t see them selling,” Salmons said. “The Yankees are not especially worried about money. They could go out and get two free agents in the offseason and look a lot better.”

After the All-Star break, the Yankees open a 10-game homestand against Boston, Baltimore and San Francisco. At that point, if the fourth-place Yankees have not gained significant ground in the American League East and the wild-card race, expect general manager Brian Cashman to get serious about trading Chapman and Miller.

A World Series futures bet on the Yankees at 50-1 odds is a foolish bet, but they will be a team to watch in the second half.

The best bet is probably San Francisco at 7-1, and it would look even better if the Giants can acquire Miller or Chapman from the Yankees.

More MLB betting notes:

• Overachieving teams: The Giants, with a .621 winning percentage, are on pace to easily top their regular-season win total of 88. At the Westgate, four National League teams — Cubs (93½), Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets (90), Washington (89) — had higher posted win totals than the Giants.

In the AL, Texas (53-33) and Cleveland (51-33) are setting the pace. The Rangers’ win total was 83½, and the Indians’ total was 86.

• Undervalued pitchers: Aces such as Boston’s David Price are often overpriced by oddsmakers. Here are five AL starters who could offer bettors more value:

Detroit right-hander Michael Fulmer is 9-2 with a 2.11 ERA in 13 starts. The Tigers were 0-11 against the Indians this season before Fulmer stopped the skid Wednesday. He allowed one earned run in six innings as Detroit cashed as a plus-105 underdog.

Toronto lefty J.A. Happ is 11-3 in 17 starts. The Blue Jays’ pitching figured to suffer when Price left for the Red Sox, but Happ has surprisingly put up better numbers and picked up the slack.

Oakland right-hander Daniel Mengden has only one win in five starts, yet the 23-year-old is showing potential with a 3.48 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 innings. He’s also flashy, featuring a quirky delivery and a handlebar mustache.

Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker has a deceiving record (3-9) mostly because of poor run support. He has 93 strikeouts in 92 innings. In nine starts since May 21, he has allowed two earned runs or fewer six times. But the Angels are not going to win often, and they have a weak bullpen.

Boston right-hander Steven Wright, a surprise All-Star with a 10-5 record and 2.68 ERA, is baffling hitters with his knuckleball.

• Second-half races: Odds to win divisions will be reposted at the Westgate during the All-Star break. The AL East appears it will be a dogfight the rest of the way. The AL West has the race most likely to tighten up. Houston (46-39) trails Texas by 6½ games, but the Astros are 29-11 since May 24, the best record in baseball during that stretch.

“I think Houston is going to make a run at Texas,” Salmons said. “It’s still early in the baseball season.”

• Home run chase: Bonanza High School graduate Kris Bryant of the Cubs has 25 homers, one behind the Orioles’ Mark Trumbo. The Westgate posted Bryant at 6-1 odds to win the major league home run title.

Las Vegas High product Bryce Harper, with 18 homers for the Nationals, is at 20-1 odds.

