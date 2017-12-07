What would widespread sports betting mean for horse racing?

Industry leaders brace for Supreme Court ruling that could potentially open the flood gates for legal sports betting in the U.S.

(Thinkstock)

What would widespread legal sports betting mean to the sport of horse racing?

That’s a question many in the industry are asking as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could broadly expand betting on athletic contests. If the court rules in favor of New Jersey, which is seeking to join Nevada in offering full-blown sports wagering, that could open the floodgates for other states to get in on the action.

“It remains to be seen,” Alex Waldrop, president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, said this week when asked about the impact if the court was to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA.

The justices seemed skeptical about parts of the 1992 law, which prohibits betting on sports in all but four states, including Nevada, during oral arguments this week. That has many jurisprudence pundits thinking the court will decide to let New Jersey conduct sports betting when it rules sometime next year.

The legal case is complicated, but much would depend on whether the court overturns PASPA or rules more narrowly on the particulars of New Jersey’s case. The former would likely prompt many states to authorize sports betting, while the latter might only spread it to a few new states, Waldrop said.

As far as racing is concerned, the new competition for betting dollars would hardly be a good thing. But the expansion and broader acceptance of gambling on sports would also likely have some beneficial aspects as well.

Monmouth Park, which has been assisting in the state’s case, is especially well-positioned to cash in. It has built a $1 million William Hill Sports Bar on track that could be quickly converted into a sports wagering facility if the decision goes its way. And, as noted in this column in September, it already is offering a type of horse racing betting known as exchange wagering that is attracting new, younger fans who are familiar with financial markets and sophisticated trading tools.

But other states with legal horse racing could decide to cut tracks out of the sports betting revenue stream. That would almost certainly cause the racing industries in those states to decline.

Stay tuned, as the court’s ruling will undoubtedly have a major impact on horse racing no matter which way it goes.

Late scratches

— Jose Ortiz Jr., who appears likely to end Javier Castellano’s four-year reign as Eclipse Award-winning jockey, underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and will be out of action until early January, according to his agent. The surgery was to repair an injury to his left knee suffered in a spill at Belmont Park on Sept. 20, which initially sidelined him for a week.

— McKinzie, the Bob Baffert-trained 2-year-old colt that received a surprising amount of attention in the first round of Kentucky Derby future betting offered by Churchill Downs, will make his final appearance of 2017 on Saturday in the $300,000 Cash Call Futurity at Los Alamitos. Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith keeps the mount.

#RJhorseracing feature races

Another week, another new track. This week the torrid #RJhorseracing handicapping corps (five straight winners!) will look to solve a pair of challenging puzzles at my old stomping grounds: Golden Gate Fields in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The contests in question are Saturday’s 6th race, a 1 1/16-mile starter allowance race on the turf for 3-year-olds and up, and the 7th, a $75,000 stakes sprint for fillies and mares over the Tapeta main track.

There’s still time for you to join us: Access your free past performances at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, pick you r top 3 finishers in order and submit along with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing) by 5 p.m. Thursday. If you do and I use your comment in Friday’s column, you’ll receive a package of delicious Review-Journal breath mints.

