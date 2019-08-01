Trainer Hollendorfer back in action after judge blocks Del Mar ban

The Hall of Fame trainer “will suffer irreparable harm if an injunction is not issued,” wrote the San Diego judge who issued the order.

Jockey Joel Rosario, right, and trainer Jerry Hollendorfer pose with trophies after Rosario rode Blind Luck to a win in the Alabama Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on Aug. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

I suspect that no one is as interested as I am in the decision by The Stronach Group, the owner of Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, and then Del Mar to ban trainer Jerry Hollendorfer from the grounds, but I’m going to spill a bit more ink on the case anyway — as I’m sure you’d have me do if someone denied you the right to make a living without offering any explanation.

A Superior Court judge in San Diego on July 26 granted a preliminary injunction that ended Del Mar’s ban of the Hall of Fame trainer.

The judge concluded that, “Mr. Hollendorfer will suffer irreparable harm if an injunction is not issued” and added that, “The plaintiffs have also submitted sufficient evidence for the court to conclude they are likely to prevail on the merits of their claims.”

The upshot is that Hollendorfer has been giving barns at the track and will begin entering horses under his name. Fittingly, the first horse the 72-year-old trainer will saddle is stable star Vasilika in Saturday’s Yellow Ribbon Stakes.

If you’ve forgotten the backstory, Hollendorfer had four horses under his control die during the hideous Santa Anita meeting that ran through winter and spring, in which a total of 30 horses were badly injured and euthanized. The Stronach Group apparently decided to make Hollendorfer the sacrificial lamb and ordered him off the grounds there and at Golden Gate Fields near the end of the meet.

Del Mar then followed suit, apparently fearing that a breakdown by any Hollendorfer horse would bring down the wrath of PETA and other animal rights activists.

Hollendorfer won’t be quite the force he usually is at Del Mar, as he only has 17 horses this year compared to 50 last year, according to his attorney, Drew Cuoto. He had to sell his ownership shares in many horses in order to transfer them to his former assistant, Dan Ward, who will be running many of those horses under his name.

Cuoto hinted that other legal actions might be forthcoming. “One step at a time,” he said of last week’s court victory, “but Santa Anita, the Stronach Group and Golden Gate Fields are all on the radar.”

