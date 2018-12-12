Trade show remains a highlight of Baseball Winter Meetings

If you arranged the things to do at baseball’s winter meetings like a batting order, the trade show on the third floor of the Mandalay Bay convention area definitely would bat cleanup.

Doug Verb of Action Sports America, left, holds a Madera Grande baseball bat while interacting with a talking virtual display of baseball legend Yogi Berra as Erik Ruby looks on during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees meet at the Rawlings booth during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Foam items by Foam Worx on display during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mike Rainbow Trout, a mascot created by ZOOperstars, interacts with attendee Kurt Brenner of Sports Attack during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mini Bats with team logos including the new Las Vegas Aviators logo, fourth from left, during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Inflatable displays during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Collectible items by BDA Sports on display during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An umbrella shows the former Las Vegas 51s team name and logo during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Hampton Farms peanuts, which include hatch chili and cajun among others, on display during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Louisville Slugger bats on display during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Socks by TCK on display during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A Rawlings Gold Glove Award on display during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Evoshield batting gloves on display during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees look through apparel during the baseball trade show at Major League Baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aviators broadcaster and former major league pitcher Jerry Reuss tries on baseball caps during the trade show at baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay. (Ron Kantowski)

Las Vegas Aviators broadcaster and former major league pitcher Jerry Reuss tries out stadium seats with a baseball fan during the trade show at baseball's winter meetings at Mandalay Bay. (Ron Kantowski)

You can find anything under the Suns (Hagerstown and Jacksonville) at the baseball trade show (although as of 2017, the Jacksonville Suns of the Double-A Southern League starting calling themselves the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp).

Rounding it off, there are a bazillion square feet of exhibitor space on the trade show floor and a gazillion vendors. These include Hampton Farms, of 202 Peanut Street in Severn, North Carolina. They’ll let you try a complimentary Hatch chile flavored peanut, and one with Cajun seasoning. If you want a whole bag, the sales administrator says you’ll have to order in bulk or go to Walmart.

That was disappointing. As was discovering that instead of a Cracker Jack booth being next to the peanut one, there instead was a company that specializes in giant foam fingers.

Bats, balls, gloves, batting cages, batting gloves, batting tees, mascot costumes, championship rings, a man calling himself the Human Cannonball. You could find it all at the baseball trade show.

Except, perhaps, as Aviators broadcaster and winner of 220 big league games Jerry Reuss would discover, a fungo bat.

Fungo a go-go

A fungo bat probably started out as a Harmon Killebrew model, or a Hank Aaron, before the guy at the lathe fell asleep and it came out too long and skinny.

Instead of tossing it into the scrap bin with the Mario Mendoza models, the Louisville Slugger people decided it was ideal for hitting ground balls to infielders and cans o’ corn to outfielders during batting practice. A story often is told at meetings such as these, and during rain delays, about former California Angels coach Jimmie Reese once shooting 82 on the golf course using only a fungo bat and a putter.

Jerry Reuss has a baseball story for every occasion, and so he started telling one about when he was pitching coach for the Iowa Cubs, and he kept the Iowa pitchers in shape by hitting them fungos — and the Louisville Slugger people made him two fungo bats out of hard maple (so they wouldn’t wear out) with his name on them.

“It’s probably safe to say I was the only coach in the minor leagues with a signature fungo bat,” Reuss said, sounding every bit as proud of that as the no-hitter he pitched for the Dodgers against the Giants.

Cooling headbands, warming cup holders, stadium seats, tarps with team logos, padded fences, fireworks displays, pitching machines, radar guns.

Still no fungo bat.

If the cap fits …

I watched Reuss try on an Arkansas Travelers mesh trucker’s cap that was too small, a St. Louis Cardinals cabana shirt that was too big, plop down on a cushioned stadium seat that was just right. The trade show was like a big bowl of baseball porridge, and about one of every two vendors recognized his name tag, or said they were there when he threw that no-hitter against the Giants.

Only one said he had batted against him in a game.

A fellow named Sam Matin claimed to have grounded out to third base against Reuss at fantasy baseball camp. You couldn’t look it up, as the Ol’ Perfessor Casey Stengel used to say, but it sounded mostly legit.

A couple of hours were spent walking the aisles with the big left-hander, watching him try on or try out baseball stuff, saying hello to old teammates and other baseball people he knew, saying hello to other baseball people he didn’t know who insisted they knew him.

It was one of those unexpected little pleasures, such as finding a $20 bill in a pair of old bluejeans or going to a ballgame and witnessing Mario Mendoza getting a hit with ducks on the pond. When I left Jerry Reuss and his wife, Chantal, they still were roaming the baseball trade show aisles, looking for fungo bats.

