Travis Pastrana clears 16 buses in 2nd Las Vegas jump

Action sports star Travis Pastrana successfully jumped 16 Greyhound buses in a lot behind Planet Hollywood Resort, Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s on Sunday afternoon, the second part of his attempt to replicate three of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel’s most iconic jumps on the same day.

Travis Pastrana successfully jumps 52 stacked cars in a lot behind Planet Hollywood Resort, Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Travis Pastrana outside of Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The bus jump was similar to those made by Knievel at Wembley Stadium in London and Kings Island, Ohio, in 1975. Knievel crashed while attempting to clear 13 buses in England before successfully jumping 14 at Kings Island.

Pastrana also will attempt to jump the Caesars Palace fountains, a stunt during which Knievel crashed and sustained serious injuries on New Year’s Eve 1967. Earlier Sunday he successfully jumped 52 stacked cars, patterned for Knievel’s 1973 jump at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The jumps are part of “Evel Live,” a three-hour tribute to Knievel’s legacy airing live on the History channel in partnership with Nitro Circus, an action-sports tour founded by the 34-year-old Pastrana.

Pastrana is making the jumps on an Indian Scout FTR750, a motorcycle that closely resembles the classic v-twin Harley Davidson used by Knievel.

“I’m jumping a bike that’s not made for jumping,” Pastrana said Friday after arriving in Las Vegas. “This is a tribute back to when men were men and bikes weren’t meant to fly. In order to get here and to do all this stuff, Evel Knievel had to be a showman, he had to be a salesman, he had to convince people he could fly a motorcycle.”

