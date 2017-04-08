Trees fall before ERAs can rise at Cashman Field

Fans watch a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play an exhibition game at Cashman Field on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau

Apr 4, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) hits a home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports)

Cubs fans cheer for a home run by Alber Almora Jr. (5) watch a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

All that remains of two tall evergreen trees that provided shade to spectators on the right-field berm at Cashman Field are a thicket of limbs and roots. The trees, which were uprooted during a recent windstorm, fell a few feet from the outdoor batting cage flanking the parking lot. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review Journal)

If a tree falls at Cashman Field, and nobody is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

Las Vegas 51s president Don Logan said he didn’t hear two tall evergreen trees get uprooted from the berm in right field and topple down an earthen bank near the outdoor batting cage during a recent wind storm that wreaked havoc across the valley.

His office in the bowels of the ballpark is far removed from the right-field line. Or insulated well. So Logan didn’t hear a Budweiser beer cart on the concourse get blown over, either.

The fallen trees were nearly as majestic as the home run Kris Bryant hit for the Cubs on Big League Weekend. They nearly landed on top of the run-down outdoor batting cage and did thousands of dollars worth of improvement.

The tall firs once provided a shady respite for spectators sitting on blankets on the berm. Now they will only provide Logan with a bill to have them removed before the 51s home opener against the dreaded Fresno Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s (minor league) baseball.

Mrs. Viola’s sweet bracket

Last year at Mets spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida, 51s pitching coach Frank Viola was watching March Madness on TV. He marveled at how Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines just right in so many cases.

“How do they do that?” asked the three-time All-Star and 1988 AL Cy Young Award recipient.

He should have just asked his wife.

Viola posted a tweet on 51s media day about how MommaV16 — his wife, Kathy — had won the Mets’ organization March Madness bracket.

The left-hander said Momma V’s system for picking winners was a cross between flipping a coin and possessing uncanny knowledge of certain teams.

“She’s sneaky,” he said.

Unbelievable!@MommaV16 wins the NCAA tourney bracket pool over all players and coaches on Mets minor league side!Congrats #nolivingwith #why — Frank J. Viola, Jr. (@FrankViola16) April 4, 2017

Gallo’s vintage HR

Did you see the home run Bishop Gorman product Joey Gallo smacked for the Texas Rangers against Cleveland the other night?

It took every tool in Fangraph’s sabermetric shed to measure it: 443 feet, 115.6 mph exit velocity, launched at 35 degrees, 80 power, 80 scale, 377 feet to the power alley times three to the fourth power, or whatever.

Or, to paraphrase what Crash Davis said to Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh in “Bull Durham,” after the latter served up a long one against the Fayetteville Generals and mechanical bull noises were being heard in the background:

“Look at that. He hit the (bleeping) bull! Guy gets a free steak!”

Video of the Day: Joey Gallo doing Joey Gallo things pic.twitter.com/CP28HRn93N — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 5, 2017

UNLV polls well

UNLV was ranked No. 25 in an all-time basketball poll released by the Associated Press — which isn’t too shabby, considering what has been happening around here lately.

To determine the all-time Top 25, the AP considered poll appearances for consistency and No. 1 rankings.

This year’s 11-21 record, the Rebels’ all-time worst, almost knocked UNLV into the Also Receiving Votes category.

Kentucky is the AP’s all-time No. 1, followed by North Carolina, Duke, UCLA and Kansas.

UNLV Raiders

A photo from UNLV spring football practice showed quarterbacks Armani Rogers and Kurt Palendech running drills while sporting silver helmets and black jerseys. Were it not for Rogers’ red undershirt, and if you didn’t know the numbers, the two might have been mistaken for Derek Carr and Matt McGloin, or whomever the Raiders’ backup QB is.

So maybe this notion about UNLV not being able to display its colors at the proposed domed stadium on weekends they share it with the Raiders isn’t going to be that big a deal.

The disconnect between ballplayers and media types is growing all the time, so a few minutes spent chewing the fat with Paul Sewald, formerly of Bishop Gorman and the 51s bullpen, always seemed special.

Sewald seemed to enjoy it as much as you did.

A little fat was chewed on media day at Cashman Field Tuesday, after which a media type told the right-handed relief pitcher he’d probably see him around around — but hopefully, not for too long. On Friday, Sewald got called up by the Mets.

Paul Stanton Sewald, age 26, possessor of a modest fastball, effective slider, impressive WHIP and the sunniest of dispositions, is now a major leaguer. He’ll wear jersey No. 51 for the Mets, which seems appropriate.

A lot of local media types couldn’t be happier for him.

Hard work pays off! Could not be happier or prouder of my boy @ItsPaulSewald! Time to get a number 51 jersey https://t.co/JAJ0EjB20k — Dan Jaffe (@d_jaffe_31) April 8, 2017

