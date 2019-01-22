UNLV’s Rebel dancers, cheerleaders bring home national titles

UNLV’s cheerleaders and Rebel Girls & Company dance team were absent from the Thomas Mack Center Saturday where the Rebels routed San Jose State. But they had a good excuse. They were at Disneyworld winning national championships.

The Rebel Girls & Company dance team celebrates at the 2019 College Dance National Championships at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Rebel Girls defended their titles in the Game Day and Hip Hop categories. (Courtesy)

UNLV cheerleaders compete during the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships in Orlando, Florida. (courtesy: Charlette Estes)

UNLV cheerleaders Micah Jordan, left, and Brittany Dickson-Schneider pose with national championship medals after taking first place in the All Girls Division IA Cheer division at the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships in Orlando, Florida. (courtesy: Charlette Estes)

UNLV cheerleaders compete during the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships in Orlando, Florida. (courtesy: Charlette Estes)

UNLV cheerleaders celebrate upon being named national champions during the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships in Orlando, Florida. (courtesy: Charlette Estes)

The Rebel Girls & Company dance team performs at the 2019 College Dance National Championships at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Rebel Girls defended their titles in the Game Day and Hip Hop categories. (Courtesy)

The Rebel Girls & Company dance team performs at the 2019 College Dance National Championships at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Rebel Girls defended their titles in the Game Day and Hip Hop categories. (Courtesy)

The Rebel Girls & Company dance team performs at the 2019 College Dance National Championships at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Rebel Girls defended their titles in the Game Day and Hip Hop categories. (Courtesy)

The Rebel Girls & Company dance team performs at the 2019 College Dance National Championships at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Rebel Girls defended their titles in the Game Day and Hip Hop categories. (Courtesy)

The Rebel Girls & Company dance team performs at the 2019 College Dance National Championships at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Rebel Girls defended their titles in the Game Day and Hip Hop categories. (Courtesy)

The Rebel Girls & Company dance team performs at the 2019 College Dance National Championships at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Rebel Girls defended their titles in the Game Day and Hip Hop categories. (Courtesy)

Usually the only time you hear about college cheerleaders is when one falls from the top of the pyramid or gets run over on the sidelines during an end sweep and makes ESPN’s plays of the day. Or when the Stanford Tree gets drunk and makes a nuisance of itself at the Cal game.

The cheerleaders and dance team at Southern California also were in the news recently when athletic director Lynn Swann said Galen Center wasn’t big enough or TV timeouts long enough for both to perform at basketball games.

Swann banished the iconic Song Girls to the sidelines. It didn’t go over as well as that spectacular catch he made against the Cowboys in the Super Bowl, because the Song Girls have been a fixture at USC sporting events for 50 years.

The nucleus of UNLV’s cheering squad and Rebel Girls also were absent from the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday when the Rebels routed San Jose State. But there was nothing controversial about it.

They were at Disney World winning college cheerleading and dance team national championships.

To repeat what was first said in 1867, probably at an Ivy League school: sis, boom, bah.

Rebel Girls dynasty

While the UNLV cheerleaders and coach Savanna Sibley were winning their first national championship in the Game Day class, the Rebel Girls & Company (men also perform) defended their titles in the Game Day and Hip Hop categories, running their national title total to six under coach Marca DeCastroverde.

In Game Day, cheerleaders and dance teams perform the same routines they do at games. Except nobody goes out for a beer or a hot dog during timeouts, which is usually what happens against San Jose State.

When we talked Monday, DeCastroverde said the Rebel Girls & Company were at the Disney World theme park. This is an advantage that national cheer champions have over the Super Bowl MVP — they don’t have to go to Disney World, because they already are there.

But unlike Nick Foles or Tom Brady, they have to pay their way in.

Because they receive what amounts to only one athletic scholarship, the cheerleaders and dance team must raise funds or petition the student government for financial support. They practice from 12 to 16 hours every week, go to public gyms for fitness and must also be full-time students.

“We actually train more than most of the sports teams on campus,” said DeCastroverde, who grew up in Columbia, Missouri, and was a Rebel Girl during the late 1990s.

The same goes for the cheerleaders.

“Collegiate cheerleading has become so competitive it has taken us years to get to this level,” said Sibley, a Bishop Gorman graduate who doubles as a national cheering team coach. “These are big-name schools we’ve been going up against. To see the girls jumping and down and to see the tears … the moment was so miraculous.”

Attracting talent

UNLV’s reputation is such that dancers from around the country aspire to be Rebel Girls.

“It’s a huge commitment and they’ve just done so well at it,” said DeCastroverde, whose salary for coaching the Rebel Girls is significantly less than she made teaching school. “They are great representatives of the university. They’re hard working, they’re smart, they’re articulate, they’re kind. They’re just a really special group of people.”

On Monday, the Rebel Girls & Company rode Space Mountain and might have listened to KC and the Sunshine Band play hit songs from before they were born, because Lady Gaga still is in her prime and probably won’t be booked at the Magic Kingdom for years to come.

Those standing in line to ride the Big Mountain Thunder Railroad probably weren’t aware they were in the company of the national dance champions for the second straight year. National cheerleading champs don’t get invited to the White House for hamburgers the way national football champions do.

They train hard and try not to fall from the top of the pyramid, and when people go for a beer or a hot dog when they are performing during timeouts, they smile and do not take it personally.

That’s just the way it is in cheer and dance, and in a way, it’s just the way these Rebels like it.

Uh-huh. Uh-huh.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.