Todd Dewey

Broncos bust bettors, upset Chargers as Las Vegas books win big

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2018 - 9:34 pm
 

The Chargers were beating the Broncos 19-7 and in field goal range late in the third quarter when Philip Rivers completed a quick pass in the flat. To Von Miller.

The Denver linebacker returned the interception deep into Los Angeles territory and the Broncos scored three plays later to cut the deficit to 19-14.

The Chargers, 7-point favorites, then went three-and-out and Denver drove for a touchdown to go up 20-19 and all but extinguish the hopes of Los Angeles bettors (hello).

Money-line wagers and teasers (hello again) on the Chargers still looked promising as they tried to run out the clock with a 22-20 lead in the final minutes. But Rivers took a 4-yard loss on a botched handoff on second-and-3 at the Denver 44. He then threw the ball into the ground on third down after the two-minute warning when a run would’ve chopped 40 more seconds off the clock.

Of course, Case Keenum marched the Broncos 76 yards in seven plays to set up Brandon McManus’ winning 34-yard FG as time expired to kill every bet on the Chargers and end their six-game win streak.

Big day for books

It was that type of NFL Sunday for the betting public, which saw underdogs go 6-3-2 ATS with four outright upsets. Eight of the 11 games were decided by four points or less (as was Seattle’s 27-24 win over Green Bay on Thursday).

Two weeks after Las Vegas sports books suffered their worst NFL Sunday in years, they won big (yay).

“It was the best day of the season so far,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said. “After the horrible week two weeks ago, the last two weeks we’ve bounced back strong.”

William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said last week was the best one for their 108 locations in Nevada.

“This one was up there,” he said. “Top three or four, for sure.”

Six figure split

An MGM Resorts bettor lost a six-figure wager placed Sunday morning on the Chargers minus 7. Another MGM bettor won a six-figure money-line wager on the Bears, who beat the Vikings 25-20 on Sunday night.

The MGM also took offsetting six-figure wagers on the Bengals and Ravens, who soared from 4-point to 6½-point favorites after Lamar Jackson was named starting QB before their 24-21 win.

Saints march in for books

So-called sharp bettors backed the Eagles over the Saints, but they never had a chance as Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four TDs in a 48-7 blowout. New Orleans, which has scored at least 40 points six times this season, closed as a 7-point favorite after the line was as high as nine.

“The Saints’ game was by far our best game of the day,” Stoneback said. “We had a lot of money here on the ‘dog, which was funny because Las Vegas made a killing on the game but we lost on the game in Mississippi because of the regional bias.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, we keep our lines intact. But we closed the Saints at 8 in Mississippi and were still a loser. I was really surprised. I thought the public would come in big on the favorite here when the line was going down, but we got some more sharp money on the Eagles.”

Upset Sunday

In the other three outright upsets, the Raiders beat the Cardinals 23-21 as 4½-point underdogs on Daniel Carlson’s 35-yard FG as time expired; the Cowboys beat the Falcons 22-19 as 3½-point ‘dogs on Brett Maher’s 42-yard FG as time expired; and the Lions escaped with a 20-19 win over the Panthers as 4-point ‘dogs when Cam Newton threw an incompletion on a 2-point conversion try with 1:07 left.

“Our best decision was the Lions,” Caesars Entertainment sports book director Bill Sattler said. “The morning games made it to where whatever happened in the later games kept us in the black.”

Giant push

Giants bettors (I’m back) took a bit of a bad beat in settling for a push on the closing line of 3 after leading the Buccaneers 24-7 in a 38-35 win. Jameis Winston replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick and led Tampa Bay on four consecutive TD drives, capped by a 41-yard TD pass to Mike Evans with 2:22 left for the backdoor push.

SuperContest consensus

The Westgate SuperContest consensus top five picks went 2-3 ATS last week following a 14-1 ATS run. It went 1-3 ATS Sunday, with a winner on the Colts and losers on the Vikings, Panthers and Texans.

Your move, Chiefs

The No. 1 pick is on the Chiefs, a 3½-point ‘dog to the Rams in the contest. But the line has dipped to 3 at most books as the majority of the money is on Kansas City and over the NFL record-high total of 63½.

“Right now, we need the favorite and the under,” Bogdanovich said. “The side may change but I guarantee we’ll need the under.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
More in Todd Dewey
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Todd Dewey Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like