Nevada sports books lose $10M on Sunday’s NFL games

Nevada sports books lost between $7 million and $10 million on NFL games Sunday in one of the most lopsided days in state betting history, according to multiple media reports.
The books were hit particularly hard in the morning games with covers from the public-favored Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN.com reported.
Kansas City was the bettors’ top pick, with 88 percent of the money wagered on the Chiefs’ 8-point spread coming at William Hill’s sports books in Nevada and New Jersey. The Chiefs won 37-21.
“We were pretty much done at that point. Disaster,” Jay Rood, MGM vice president of race and sports, told ESPN.com of the sports books’ implosion.
The public also made money with the Panthers and Patriots as favorites and the Texans and Saints as underdogs.
“We took a big punch today,” Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports for the SuperBook at Westgate, told ESPN.com.
