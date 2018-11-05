Nevada sports books lose $10M on Sunday’s NFL games

Nevada sports books lost between $7 million and $10 million on NFL games Sunday in one of the most lopsided days in state betting history, according to multiple media reports.

A man watches a game in the sports book at the South Point in 2018 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Jay Kornegay, seen in 2005. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts Sports Book Director Jay Rood, seen in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The books were hit particularly hard in the morning games with covers from the public-favored Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN.com reported.

Kansas City was the bettors’ top pick, with 88 percent of the money wagered on the Chiefs’ 8-point spread coming at William Hill’s sports books in Nevada and New Jersey. The Chiefs won 37-21.

“We were pretty much done at that point. Disaster,” Jay Rood, MGM vice president of race and sports, told ESPN.com of the sports books’ implosion.

The public also made money with the Panthers and Patriots as favorites and the Texans and Saints as underdogs.

“We took a big punch today,” Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports for the SuperBook at Westgate, told ESPN.com.