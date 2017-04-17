Desiree Reed-Francois gets UNLV AD job, control of facilities

Desiree Reed-Francois (Virginia Tech Athletics)

UNLV will not only provide new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois with a salary that ranks in the top half of the Mountain West, but also control of the Thomas & Mack Center and Sam Boyd Stadium.

She agreed to a five-year deal pays $350,000 annually. Reed-Francois, 44, begins June 1, and the contract runs through June 30, 2022. University president Len Jessup and general counsel Elda Sidhu signed off on the contract Sunday.

As part of the agreement, control of UNLV’s top two athletic facilities will move from the university to Reed-Francois.

“We said all along that if we found the right person who could do it all, then we were going to give that person all of the responsibility, and we found the right person,” search committee chairwoman Nancy Rapoport said.

Reed-Francois will become the first female Hispanic athletic director at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

“Desiree has tremendous depth of experience at the highest levels of college athletics and a clear vision for the future of Rebel athletics, and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her to UNLV,” Jessup said in a statement. “She has shown the ability to manage the complex internal demands of a large Power Five athletics department while simultaneously energizing fans and supporters in all sports, and I’m confident she’ll successfully move UNLV athletics forward.”

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday to officially introduce Reed-Francois, the deputy athletic director at Virginia Tech.

“There’s a great sense of enthusiasm and momentum in the community and at UNLV, and I’m honored to join this university and work with our coaches, staff, and student-athletes to build on the solid foundation in place,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “College athletics have the unique ability to educate, unite, and inspire. Together, we will do all of that at UNLV and build a championship culture that leads academically and athletically.”

Thanks to all who have made this day possible. Excited about the future of @UNLVAthletics #GoRebels pic.twitter.com/qErxrkM0hz — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) April 17, 2017

Reed-Francois replaces Tina Kunzer-Murphy, who will move to the UNLV Foundation.

Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.