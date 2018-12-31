Much-criticized UNLV logo on the way out

The UNLV logo that bore a striking resemblance to Western character actor Sam Elliott now is going the way of Khalil Mack Raiders jerseys.

“We are exclusively using the iconic UNLV arch logo, and no new items with the ‘new’ mark are being approved through the licensing process,” athletic department spokesman Andy Grossman said in an email Monday.

He said the university will consider changing the logo for when the football team moves into the shared stadium with the Raiders in 2020, and that upcoming negotiations with Nike for a new contract will include looking at the logo. The current deal expires May 31.

The arch logo, which is widely used by the Rebels’ teams, will remain even after 2020.

UNLV fans hated the new logo from the moment it was unveiled in June 2017, and though the athletic department never took an official position on it, the design was not visible at Rebels sporting events.

The school used privately raised funds to pay Denver firm Adrenalin nearly $50,000 to create the logo, which was so confusing that is came with an explanation of what each part of the design resembled. UNLV could have received a free logo from Nike, according to the contract with the apparel maker.

