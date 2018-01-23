Iowa State assistant Dawn Sullivan hired as UNLV volleyball coach

UNLV has hired Dawn Sullivan to be its new volleyball coach, athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois announced Monday.

Former Iowa State volleyball coach Dawn Sullivan is seen in this undated file photo. Sullivan has been named UNLV's new volleyball coach. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV volleyball coach Dawn Sullivan. (UNLV Athletics)

Former Iowa State volleyball coach Dawn Sullivan is seen in this undated file photo. Sullivan has been named UNLV's new volleyball coach. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV has hired Dawn Sullivan to be its new volleyball coach, athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois announced Monday.

Sullivan, who has been with Iowa State as an assistant and associate head coach for the past 13 years, takes over for Cindy Fredrick, whose contract was not renewed after leading the Rebels for the past seven seasons.

Sullivan has been a collegiate volleyball coach since 2002, when she began as an assistant at Illinois State. From 1996-99, she played at Kansas State, where she was an All-American and helped lead the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament four times. After that, she played for the Grand Rapids Force in the United States Professional Volleyball League.

“After meeting with Desiree and seeing her vision for UNLV athletics as well as her passion for the overall development of student-athletes, I saw the chance to join an administration with expectations and priorities parallel to my own,” Sullivan said in a statement. “I am excited to work with Desiree and the UNLV staff to create a positive environment for student-athletes and to build a championship culture within the volleyball program.”

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.