Mariena Hayden had 19 kills and 10 digs, and the UNLV volleyball team defeated UNR 25-16, 24-26, 25-13, 25-23 on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Erin Davis added 13 kills, and Antonette Rolda had 47 assists for the Rebels (13-5, 4-2 Mountain West).

Kayla Afoa, Jamila Minor and Shiloh Peleras had 10 kills each for the Wolf Pack (8-9, 1-5).

UNLV next faces Fresno State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fresno, California.