UNLV golfer finishes tied for 9th at All-America event

UNLV senior Harry Hall shot even-par 71 in the final round Tuesday to finish in a tie for ninth place at the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic at El Paso Country Club.

UNLV's Harry Hall (Courtesy/UNLV Athletics/Steve Spatafore)

EL PASO, Texas — UNLV senior Harry Hall shot even-par 71 in the final round Tuesday to finish in a tie for ninth place at the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic at El Paso Country Club.

Hall finished at 6-under 207, seven shots behind winner Quade Cummins of Weatherford, Oklahoma, who shot 9-under 62 to move up from ninth place and then won a playoff over Spencer Ralston of Gainesville, Georgia.

The tournament included 29 players who have achieved All-America status or have a high amateur ranking.