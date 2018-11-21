Other Sports

UNLV golfer finishes tied for 9th at All-America event

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2018 - 8:50 pm
 

EL PASO, Texas — UNLV senior Harry Hall shot even-par 71 in the final round Tuesday to finish in a tie for ninth place at the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic at El Paso Country Club.

Hall finished at 6-under 207, seven shots behind winner Quade Cummins of Weatherford, Oklahoma, who shot 9-under 62 to move up from ninth place and then won a playoff over Spencer Ralston of Gainesville, Georgia.

The tournament included 29 players who have achieved All-America status or have a high amateur ranking.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Other Sports
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Other Sports Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like