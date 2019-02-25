UNLV roundup: Baseball team edged by No. 5 Stanford

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott, shown last season, hit two home runs in the Rebels' 6-5 loss to fifth-ranked Stanford on Sunday. (UNLV photo)

Will Matthiessen went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer to help No. 5-ranked Stanford hold off UNLV 6-5 in a nonconference baseball game Sunday in Stanford, California.

The Cardinal (6-1) took two of three games in the weekend set, winning 3-2 on Saturday after the Rebels (4-4) won 2-1 earlier in the day.

Bryson Stott hit two home runs Sunday for UNLV, a solo shot that opened the scoring in the fourth inning and a two-run drive in the Rebels’ three-run ninth.

Edarian Williams went 4-for-5 with an RBI double in the ninth for the Rebels, who had runners on second and third when Max Smith struck out to end the game.

Smith had an RBI double in the sixth that put UNLV up 2-0. Stanford answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning, including homers by Matthiessen and Brandon Wulff. Wulff also had an RBI single in the sixth.

Rebels starter Chase Maddux held the Cardinal to one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two. Ryan Hare (0-1) replaced Maddux and was charged with four runs on four hits in one-third of an inning.

Stanford starter Erik Miller (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks and struck out six over six innings.

SOFTBALL

At Riverside, Calif., Reina Bondi had two hits and two RBIs to back Charlie Masterson, who allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings, leading the Rebels to a 6-1 win over UC Riverside in the Amy S. Harrison Classic finale.

Masterson (3-0) allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out four, with Jenny Bressler getting the final two outs in relief, as the Rebels (11-3) halted a two-game skid.

Justine Federe went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Mia Trejo and Statia Cermak each had a double for UNLV, with Trejo notching an RBI and scoring a run.

The Highlanders (4-9) had no one with multiple hits or extra-base hits.