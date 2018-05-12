UNLV roundup: Baseball team edges UNR in 11 innings

Kyle Isbel homered in the fourth inning and scored the winning run in the 11th, lifting UNLV past UNR 8-7 in a Mountain West baseball game Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Kyle Isbel, shown last season, hit a home run and scored the winning run Friday in UNLV's 8-7, 11-inning win over UNR at Wilson Stadium. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Isbel reached on a fielder’s choice in the 11th, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on Nick Rodriguez’s single to right.

Max Smith went 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs for the Rebels (31-19, 12-13), who overcame a 3-0 deficit after three innings and matched the Wolf Pack (26-20, 17-7) with 15 hits.

Jack-Thomas Wold went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Nick Ames went 3-for-3 with two walks and scored twice for UNLV.

Green Valley product Keaton Smith had one of three home runs for UNR. Kaleb Foster and Joshua Zamora also went deep for the Wolf Pack, Dillan Shrum had two doubles and two RBIs, and Mike Echavia went 3-for-4 and scored twice.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Janine Petmecky went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and a two-run single to lead the Rebels to an 11-2 victory over Colorado State.

Samantha Diaz and Brooke Stover each went 2-for-3, and Diaz and Justine Federe had two RBIs apiece for UNLV (31-17, 13-10 Mountain West), which won its fifth straight and seventh in its past eight games.

Reina Bondi had an RBI triple and scored twice for the Rebels, who held an 11-5 edge in hits in a game ended by a five-inning run rule.

UNLV starter Breana Burke allowed two runs on four hits and one walk and struck out one in three innings, and Charlie Masterson blanked the Rams (25-21, 9-14) on one hit and one walk and stuck out two over the final two innings.

Sarah Muzik went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Colorado State, which lost its seventh in a row.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Clovis, Calif., Jaela Williams placed second and Jasmyne Graham fourth in the long jump and Mackenna Howard third in the shot put, leaving the Rebels in sixth place after three days of the four-day, 11-team Mountain West Outdoor Championships.

Williams jumped a personal-best 20 feet, 3 inches, and Graham jumped a personal-best 20 feet, 1 inch. Howard threw the shot put 52 feet, 2.75 inches.

In the track preliminaries, UNLV secured 15 spots in seven events by 11 athletes, led by Graham, who had the top time in the 100-meter dash in a personal-best 13.12 seconds.

Colorado State leads the team standings with 51 points, and Utah State and New Mexico are tied for second with 36. Next are Boise State (30), Fresno State (28.5), UNLV (26), San Jose State (25), UNR (14.5), Wyoming (11), Air Force (eight) and San Diego State (seven).