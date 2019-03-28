UNLV roundup: Baseball team rallies, coasts by UC Riverside

Max Smith, shown last season, went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs to lead UNLV past UC Riverside on Wednesday at Wilson Stadium. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo)

Max Smith hit a tying three-run homer in the fifth inning and capped a four-run sixth with an RBI single, leading UNLV past UC Riverside 12-7 in a nonconference baseball game Wednesday at Wilson Stadium.

Smith totaled three hits, and Jack-Thomas Wold homered and had a sacrifice fly for the Rebels (16-11), who swept the two-game set and have won five of their past six games.

Jacob Shanks had a triple, a double, a single and three RBIs, and Dean Miller and Connor Cannon homered for the Highlanders (7-15), who matched UNLV’s 12 hits.

Yeager Taylor went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Nathan Webb added two doubles for UC Riverside, which scored single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings to go up 4-1.

UNLV went ahead to stay with its four-run sixth, which included RBI singles by Dillon Johnson, Duke Pahukoa and Smith.

After the Highlanders pulled with 8-7 with a three-run seventh, the Rebels scored four in the bottom of the inning on a two-run double by Trevor Rosenberg, a sacrifice fly by Bryson Stott and Wold’s solo homer.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, freshman Milos Dabic won in singles and was part of a doubles victory to lead the Rebels to a 4-2 triumph over Montana.

Dabic won 7-6, 6-4 at No. 5 singles and teamed with Richard Solberg for a 7-5 victory at No. 3 doubles as UNLV (11-4) improved to 10-1 at home.

Clayton Alenik won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles to improve to 11-0 on the season in dual matches, and Tom Ciszewski won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6 singles to move to 10-1.

The Grizzlies (6-9) won the Nos. 1 and 2 doubles matches by scores of 7-5 and 7-6, respectively, with Alex Canellopoulos part of the No. 1 victory after winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Sophomore Polly Mack was named Mountain West golfer of the week for the second time for winning the Mountain View Invitational in Tucson, Arizona, last weekend.

The Berlin native turned in the best tournament performance of her career, setting a 54-hole low score of 10-under-par 206 to win by two strokes, her second tournament victory and first outright medalist honor.

Mack’s second-round score of 5-under 67 matched her single-round career low, and she totaled 18 birdies in three rounds.