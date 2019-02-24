UNLV roundup: Baseball team splits with No. 5 Stanford

Max Smith, shown in 2016, hit an RBI single in the first inning of UNLV's 2-1 win over No. 5-ranked Stanford on Saturday. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cameron Jabara held No. 5-ranked Stanford to one unearned run over seven innings to help UNLV earn a nonconference baseball doubleheader split Saturday in Stanford, California.

The Rebels won the opener 2-1 behind Jabara and lost the second game 3-2.

Jabara (1-0) held the Cardinal (5-1) to five hits and three walks while striking out three, and Jackson Cofer pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts for his third save.

Edarian Williams had an RBI double and Max Smith a run-scoring single in the first inning for UNLV (4-3). Dillon Johnson and James Gamble each had a double in the opener for the Rebels, who totaled eight hits.

Stanford starter Brendan Beck (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk and struck out five. Tim Tawa and Brandon Wulff each went 2-for-4 for the Cardinal.

Bryson Stott had a triple and a double and scored the Rebels’ tying run in the ninth inning of the second game. Stanford won on Christian Robinson’s RBI double in the ninth.

UNLV starter Bradley Spooner held the Cardinal to one run on two hits and two walks and struck out six in six innings. Grant Robbins and Vince Taormina each went 2-for-4 for the Rebels, who held a 9-4 edge in hits in the second game.

Will Matthiessen went 2-for-3 with a solo home run for Stanford. Starter Jacob Palisch held UNLV to one run on seven hits and one walk and struck out three in 5 1/3 innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Destiny Smith-Barnett won the 60-meter dash in a meet record-tying 7.15 seconds, and Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete won the 800 to lead the Rebels to a second-place finish in the 11-team Mountain West Indoor Championships.

Wilson-Perteete finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 8.05 seconds and teamed with Amari Prude, Nylia Nudspeth and Najia Hudspeth to place second in the 1,600 relay in 3:39.63.

Smith-Barnett placed third in the 200 in 23.79 seconds, Mackenna Howard was third in the shot put with a personal-best mark of 53 feet, 1.75 inches, and Jonon Young was third in the triple jump (40 feet, 5 inches).

In the 60 hurdles, Jada Hicks was second (8.26 seconds), Jasmyne Graham third (8.38) and Taylor Pegram fourth (8.40).

Colorado State won the team title for the third time in four years, posting 139 points. UNLV, which won last season, had 104 points.

Next were San Diego State (69), New Mexico (63), Boise State (62), Utah State (59), Wyoming (57), Fresno State (40), UNR (30), Air Force (15) and San Jose State (2).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

At San Diego, Katie Powell had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Rebels to a 62-49 victory over San Diego State.

UNLV (10-16, 8-7 Mountain West) trailed 26-25 at halftime and 40-39 entering the final quarter before finishing on a 21-5 run over the final 7:19.

Paris Strawther and Rodjanae Wade each had seven rebounds for the Lady Rebels, who had a 42-33 edge on the boards. Bailey Thomas made all three of her 3-point attempts and totaled nine points for UNLV, which made a season-high eight 3s on 16 attempts.

Mallory Adams scored 15 points and Sophia Ramos 12 for the Aztecs (10-15, 5-9), who shot 36.5 percent. The Lady Rebels shot 34.5 percent.

MEN’S GOLF

At Lihue, Hawaii, freshman David Rauch shot 3-under 69 for a 6-under 210 total to tie for 19th and lead the Rebels to fifth place in the 20-team John Burns Intercollegiate.

UNLV was at 13-under 851, 11 strokes behind champion Arizona State. Rauch was four shots behind medalist Peter Kuest of Brigham Young.

Also for the Rebels, sophomore Jack Trent tied for 22nd in the 114-player field at 3-under 213, senior Harry Hall tied for 30th at 2-under 214, junior Justin Kim tied for 39th at 216, and freshman Marco Trstenjak tied for 87th at 227.

Arizona State won at 24-under 840, followed by Texas A&M at 21-under 843, Duke at 19-under 845 and North Carolina at 18-under 846.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Minneapolis, freshman Carissa Armijo placed second in the 500-yard freestyle, the best of her three top-seven finishes, as the Rebels placed ninth in the 10-team Mountain West Championships.

Armijo finished the 500 freestyle in 4 minutes, 46.90 seconds and was sixth in the 400 individual medley (4:17.66) and seventh in the 200 butterfly (2:00.56) en route to being named the meet’s top freshman — the first such honor for UNLV since Dana Penn was selected in 1999.

Armijo also teamed with Julia Filippova, Caitlyn Schreiber and Sydney Schuette to place eighth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:24.66.

San Diego State won the team title with 1,363.5 points, followed by UNR (1,261.5), Boise State (1,159), New Mexico (792.5) and Fresno State (781.5) in the top five.

Next were Wyoming (743.5), Colorado State (636.5), San Jose State (515.5), UNLV (501.5) and Air Force (409).

SOFTBALL

At Riverside, Calif., Sydney Golden pitched a six-hit shutout to lead Maryland past the Rebels 5-0 in the Amy S. Harrison Classic, halting UNLV’s four-game win streak.

In the Rebels’ second game of the day, they fell 5-3 to Portland State.

Golden (5-2) held UNLV (10-3) to two walks and struck out two, allowing no extra-base hits. Anna Kufta went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Bailey Boyd 2-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run for the Terrapins (8-6), who totaled 10 hits.

Riley Casper went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs to lead Portland State (5-7), which was outhit 8-7 by the Rebels.

Vikings starter Katie Schroeder (6-4) went the distance, allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits and one walk and struck out one.

Statia Cermak, who went 2-for-3 against Portland State, was the lone Rebel with multiple hits in either game.

Kiley Harrison had an RBI double, and Samantha Diaz doubled and scored against the Vikings.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Jordan Sauer and Milos Dabic each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory to lead the Rebels (7-1) to a 4-2 triumph over Gonzaga (4-2).

Sauer won 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at No. 4 singles and teamed with Olle Thestrup for a 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles. Dabic won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 5 singles and teamed with Richard Solberg for a 7-6 (4) victory at No. 3 doubles.

Clayton Alenik won 7-6 (7), 6-1 at No. 6 singles to improve to 7-0 in dual matches. Thestrup lost a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 decision at No. 1 singles.