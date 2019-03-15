UNLV roundup: Cukanow, Hemmens pace swimmers in Cleveland

UNLV freshman Michal Cukanow placed third in the 50-yard butterfly and junior Hayden Hemmens sixth in the 500 freestyle on the first day of the three-day National Invitational swimming championships Thursday in Cleveland.

Cukanow finished in 21.81 seconds and Hemmens in 4 minutes, 26.73 seconds. Also, freshman Carissa Armijo won the B final of the 500 freestyle (4:49.70), and freshman Ivan Zukov was second in two B finals: the 50 breaststroke (25.46 seconds) and the 200 individual medley (1:47.91).

Zukov was 12th overall in his two events, and Hemmens was fifth in the B final and 15th overall in the 50 freestyle (20.69 seconds).