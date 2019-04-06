UNLV roundup: Federe, Trejo power softball team’s rout

Justine Federe and Mia Trejo each went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double, and Jenny Bressler pitched a six-hit shutout to lead UNLV past Fresno State 7-0 in a Mountain West softball game Friday at Eller Media Stadium.

The Rebels (26-7, 7-2) won their fourth straight and halted a seven-game win streak by the Bulldogs (22-12, 1-6).

Bressler (16-3), a freshman, struck out seven and walked three as UNLV matched the second-best 33-game start in the program’s 35-year history.

Denise Armendariz homered in her lone plate appearance, Kiley Harrison went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Samantha Diaz went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Hayleigh Galvan went 2-for-3 and McKenzie Wilson 2-for-4 for Fresno State, which was outhit 10-6.

BASEBALL

At Colorado Springs, Colo., Gabe Martinez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to power Air Force to an 11-5 victory over the Rebels.

Tommy Gillman and Colby Brown each went 4-for-5 with a double for the Falcons (13-13, 5-3 Mountain West), who broke open a 3-3 game with a five-run fourth inning.

Jake Gilbert (3-1) held UNLV (17-15, 5-8) to one earned run on six hits and two walks and struck out two over six innings.

James Gamble went 3-for-4 with a solo home run for the Rebels, who were outhit 19-11 in their third straight loss.

Max Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, and Dillon Johnson and Austin Pfeifer each went 2-for-5 with an RBI for UNLV.

Rebels starter Cameron Jabara (1-3) gave up seven runs on 10 hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out one.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Aiwen Zhu, En-Pei Huang and Izumi Asano each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory for the Rebels (12-6, 2-0 Mountain West) in their 4-0 rout of UNR (8-7, 0-1).

Zhu won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Huang for a 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles. Asano won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Anna Bogoslavets for a 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles.

UNLV, which didn’t allow a team point for a third straight match, is 10-2 at home this season.

Zhu, ranked 107th nationally, is 25-6 overall and 12-2 in duals this season. The senior needs two victories to become the sixth UNLV women’s tennis player to reach 100 singles wins.

Ranked 48th in doubles with Huang, Zhu’s doubles win moved her alone into third place in the Rebels’ all-time wins list with 85.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Jordan Sauer won in singles and was part of a doubles win for the Rebels (13-4, 2-0 Mountain West) in their 4-1 triumph over UNR (8-7, 1-2).

Sauer won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Olle Thestrup for a 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles as UNLV won its fourth straight match and moved to 12-1 at home.

Eric Samuelsson won 6-3, 7-6 (4) at No. 1 singles, Richard Solberg won 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 at No. 3 singles, and Clayton Alenik won 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 5 singles. Alenik, a sophomore, improved to 12-1 this season.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Partridge Stadium, Kaysha Love won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.38 and 23.20 seconds, two of five victories by the Rebels in the three-team Mountain West Challenge.

UNR won the team title with 187 points. UNLV and San Diego State scored 181 points apiece. The teams were allowed to count their two finishers in each event toward team scoring.

The other wins for the Rebels came from Mackenna Howard in the hammer throw (170 feet, 1 inch), Taylor Pegram in the 100 hurdles (13.16 seconds) and Elisa Rovere in the 1,500 (4:48.92).

Pegram teamed with Alexis Surrell, Jaela Williams and Amari Prude to place second in the 400 relay in 46.58 seconds.

Rovere was second in the 800 in 2:12.57 and ran the final leg of the second-place 1,600 relay with Prude, Surrell and Gizelle Reid.

Howard was second in the shot put (49 feet, 5.75 inches) and third in the discus (131 feet, 11 inches).

Also placing second for UNLV were Jasmyne Graham in the 100 hurdles (13.22 seconds) and the 400 hurdles (1:03.27), Emerald Bowens in the 100 (11.73 seconds), Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete in the 400 (54.60 seconds) and Cassidy Osborne-Butler in the hammer throw (159 feet, 6 inches).