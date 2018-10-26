UNLV roundup: Hayden, volleyball team sweep Air Force

Mariena Hayden had 10 kills and six aces to lead UNLV to a 3-0 sweep over Air Force in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mariena Hayden had 10 kills and six aces to lead UNLV to a 3-0 sweep over Air Force in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Kate Brennan and Elsa Descamps added eight kills apiece, with Brennan hitting at an .800 clip, for the Rebels (16-8, 7-5 Mountain West), who won by scores of 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.

Antonette Rolda had 25 assists, and Jillian Berg and Shania Scott added 10 digs apiece for UNLV.

Elizabet Pennington had eight kills and Abigail Miksch and Denise Ssozi seven apiece for the Falcons (13-11, 3-7). Andi Ahlers had 15 assists and Alex King eight digs for Air Force.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Freshman Filio Raftopoulou was named Mountain West swimmer of the week after winning two individual events and anchoring a winning relay Saturday in the Rebels’ victory over Cal Baptist.