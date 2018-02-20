UNLV roundup: Indiana State hands baseball team first loss

Romero Harris and Jake Means each hit an RBI double to back a strong two-man pitching effort and lead Indiana State to a 4-2 win over UNLV in a nonconference baseball game Monday at Wilson Stadium.

Max Smith, shown in 2016, went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for UNLV in the Rebels' 4-2 loss to Indiana State on Monday at Wilson Stadium. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tyler Ward (1-0) held the Rebels (3-1) to one run on five hits and one walk in six innings, and reliever Ethan Larrison struck out five while allowing one run over the final three innings for the Sycamores (2-2).

Max Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, and Kyle Isbel went 2-for-4 with a double for UNLV, which was outhit 9-7.

Rebels starter Chase Maddux (0-1) allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Harris and Clay Dungan each went 2-for-4 for Indiana State, which left 14 runners on base. The teams combined to strand 22 runners, including 15 in scoring position.

In other baseball news, first baseman Nick Ames was named Mountain West player of the week after going 6-for-12 with three home runs, two doubles, a triple, two walks, eight RBIs and six runs in the Rebels’ three wins in the Marucci Desert Classic.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Callee Heen went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs to back a complete-game pitching effort by Dana Thomsen and lead Hawaii to an 8-1 win over the Rebels in the Marucci Desert Classic finale.

Thomsen (2-1) held UNLV (8-3) to just one run despite allowing 10 hits and one walk. She struck out three.

Heen had a two-run single in the first inning, a solo home run in the third and a three-run shot in a five-run fourth for the Rainbow Wahine (5-2), who won their fifth straight game.

Britnee Rossi went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Jennifer Iseri was 3-for-3 with a double, and Danielle Garcielita went 2-for-4 and scored twice for Hawaii.

Justine Federe had an RBI double in the third, and Myranda Bueno and Samantha Diaz also doubled for the Rebels, who were outhit 15-10.

Mia Trejo and Jade Yadao-Valdez each went 2-for-3 for UNLV, which stranded nine runners on base.

Rebels starter Breana Burke (2-2) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings. Charlie Masterson gave up six runs, five earned, on nine hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. She struck out three.