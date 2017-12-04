UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels fall in consolation game

Cierra Dillard had 18 points to lead four double-figure scorers for Buffalo in its 80-53 rout of UNLV in the consolation game of the Arizona State Classic women’s basketball tournament Sunday.

Jordyn Bell (23), shown last season, scored a career-high 14 points for UNLV in the Lady Rebels' loss to Buffalo in the consolation game of the Arizona State Classic on Sunday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Autumn Jones, who had scored five points all season, hit four straight shots in the final two minutes of the first half, including consecutive 3-pointers, keying a 13-0 run that put the Bulls (5-1) up 36-27 at intermission. The reserve guard finished with 15 points.

Jordyn Bell scored a career-high 14 points for the Lady Rebels (4-3), who lost starters Katie Powell (elbow to head) and Nikki Wheatley (hip strain) to injuries.

Cassie Oursler scored 16 points for Buffalo, which shot 50 percent and held UNLV to 30 percent.

In the tournament title game, host Arizona State (7-2) breezed to a 73-48 win over UC Riverside (2-7).