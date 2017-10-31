UNLV roundup: League honors three women’s soccer players

Sophie Cortes and Chidera Akubuilo were named to the Mountain West all-conference first and second women’s soccer teams, and Amanda Galbraith was named to the all-newcomer team.

Chidera Akubuilo, left, shown last season, was one of three UNLV women's soccer players honored by the Mountain West on Monday. (Josh Hawkins/UNLV)

UNLV seniors Sophie Cortes and Chidera Akubuilo were named to the Mountain West all-conference first and second women’s soccer teams, and junior transfer Amanda Galbraith was named to the all-newcomer team, the league announced Monday.

Cortes and Akubuilo were first-team picks last season. Fellow California native Galbraith transferred in from Santa Rosa Junior College in the spring.

Cortes, a midfielder, had 12 goals and eight assists this season for the Rebels (13-7, 5-6). Akubuilo, a defender, is a four-year starter and two-year captain. Galbraith had a team-best 10 assists.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Dallas, freshman Polly Mack shot 8-over-par 152, 11 strokes behind the leader, and is tied for 31st after two rounds of the Trinity Forest Invitational.

The Rebels are 12th in the 13-team field at 40-over 616, 30 strokes behind pace-setting Houston.

Kansas State is in second, five strokes behind Houston, at 15-over 591. Kansas State’s Reid Isaac is the individual leader at 3-under 141, two strokes ahead of the 68-player field.

Tennessee is third at 594, followed by Texas A&M (597) and Southern Methodist (600).

For UNLV, sophomore Nastasia Kossacky is tied for 35th at 9-over 153, junior Elizabeth Prior is tied for 37th at 10-over 154, senior Mackenzie Raim is tied for 52nd at 14-over 158, and freshman Cathy Liu is tied for 61st at 16-over 160.